Italian expression of the day: 'Non c’entra'

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong><i>Entrarci</i></strong> is a very useful word.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">This word is made using the verb <i>entrare</i> (to enter) plus the reflexive pronoun <i>ci</i> and it literally means "to go in there"</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Mi ha detto che non devo entrarci</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- He told me I don't need to go in there.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But it can also mean "to get involved"</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- non voglio entrarci in questa faccenda</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- I don't want to get involved in this business</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The form <strong><i>c'entra </i></strong>means the same: being involved or dealing with someone or something. But it's more useful in the negative: <strong><i>Non c'entra</i></strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">This means "that has nothing to do with it," or, "this has nothing to do with you".</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">In other words: "mind your own business".</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">It's also used as a question:</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Che c'entra? </i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- What's that got to do with it?</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">or</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Che c'entri? </i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- what's it to you?</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">It's a thought many of us have had when dealing with gossiping Italian neighbours or over-involved Italian family members. Although whether you want to actually say it to them or not is another question.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">And if you disagree with something you simply counter with:</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- c'entra!</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- It does so!</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Or personalise it as:</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- c'entro!</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- It certainly does concern me!</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">If you want to name the irrelevant thing, you can usually put the noun after the phrase <i>c'entra</i>. If the noun is plural, use <i><b>c'entrano</b></i>.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- È troppo caro.</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Che c'entrano I soldi? Pago io!</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- It's too expensive.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- Forget money. I'm paying!</p>