Italian expression of the day: 'Non c’entra'

Entrarci is a very useful word.

This word is made using the verb entrare (to enter) plus the reflexive pronoun ci and it literally means “to go in there”

- Mi ha detto che non devo entrarci

- He told me I don't need to go in there.

But it can also mean “to get involved”

- non voglio entrarci in questa faccenda

- I don't want to get involved in this business

The form c'entra means the same: being involved or dealing with someone or something. But it's more useful in the negative: Non c'entra

This means “that has nothing to do with it,” or, “this has nothing to do with you”.

In other words: “mind your own business”.

It’s also used as a question:

- Che c’entra?

- What's that got to do with it?

or

- Che c’entri?

- what’s it to you?

It's a thought many of us have had when dealing with gossiping Italian neighbours or over-involved Italian family members. Although whether you want to actually say it to them or not is another question.

And if you disagree with something you simply counter with:

- c’entra!

- It does so!

Or personalise it as:

- c’entro!

- It certainly does concern me!

If you want to name the irrelevant thing, you can usually put the noun after the phrase c'entra. If the noun is plural, use c'entrano.

- È troppo caro.

- Che c’entrano I soldi? Pago io!

- It’s too expensive.

- Forget money. I’m paying!

