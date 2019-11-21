Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Italian expression of the day: 'Non c’entra'

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
21 November 2019
13:28 CET+01:00
word of the daylanguagemembers

Share this article

Italian expression of the day: 'Non c’entra'
Photo: DepositPhotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
21 November 2019
13:28 CET+01:00
Using this Italian phrase will make you sound much more fluent.

Entrarci is a very useful word.

This word is made using the verb entrare (to enter) plus the reflexive pronoun ci and it literally means “to go in there”

- Mi ha detto che non devo entrarci

- He told me I don't need to go in there.

But it can also mean “to get involved”

- non voglio entrarci in questa faccenda

- I don't want to get involved in this business

The form c'entra means the same: being involved or dealing with someone or something. But it's more useful in the negative: Non c'entra

This means “that has nothing to do with it,” or, “this has nothing to do with you”.

In other words: “mind your own business”.

It’s also used as a question:

- Che c’entra?

- What's that got to do with it?

or

- Che c’entri?

- what’s it to you?

It's a thought many of us have had when dealing with gossiping Italian neighbours or over-involved Italian family members. Although whether you want to actually say it to them or not is another question.

And if you disagree with something you simply counter with:

- c’entra!

- It does so!

Or personalise it as:

- c’entro!

- It certainly does concern me!

If you want to name the irrelevant thing, you can usually put the noun after the phrase c'entra. If the noun is plural, use c'entrano.

- È troppo caro.

- Che c’entrano I soldi? Pago io!

- It’s too expensive.

- Forget money. I’m paying!

Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

word of the daylanguagemembers
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. The top ten Italian words that just don't translate into English
  2. Italian expression of the day: 'Con calma'
  3. Italy's ancient cave city of Matera left in desperate need of emergency funding
  4. Floods in Italy: What to do when there's a weather warning
  5. Ten of the nicest things you'll notice after moving from the US to Italy

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Recent highlights

Noticeboard

20/11
Looking for 1 euro house to fix up
14/11
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
09/11
Communication Courses Adolescents & Adults
09/11
Best Apertivo
29/10
"An American Family in Italy" book is Readers' Favorite
27/10
Beautifully restored cottage with sea view
View all notices
Post a new notice