Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Venetians protest cruise ships and corruption after historic flooding

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
25 November 2019
09:23 CET+01:00
venicefloodweatherclimatecruise shipsmose

Share this article

Venetians protest cruise ships and corruption after historic flooding
Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
25 November 2019
09:23 CET+01:00
Thousands of angry Venice residents took to the streets to protest on Sunday, even while floodwaters rose again in the canal city.

Braving heavy rain, between 2,000 and 3,000 people vented their anger over frequent flooding and the impact of giant cruise ships.

Protesters were answering the call of environmental groups and No Grande Navi (No Big Ships), a collective opposed to the mega cruise vessels which are a regular sight in Venice.

Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP

There have been long-running protests against cruise ships in Venice, where critics say the waves the giant ships create are eroding the foundations of the lagoon city.

While Italian politicians have repeatedly discussed "banning" the cruise ships from the fragile area, the vessels continue to dock in the lagoon to the dismay of many local residents.

Angry residents also called for the resignation of city mayor Luigi Brugnaro.

Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP

Chanting slogans such as "Venice resist", the marchers also appealed for the city's massive and long-delayed flood barrier project, Mose, to be cancelled and protested the corruption they say has dogged the project from the outset.

READ ALSO: What happened to Venice's planned flood barriers?

The multi-billion euro infrastructure project has been underway since 2003, intended to protect the city from flooding, but it has been plagued by cost overruns, corruption scandals and delays.

The protest follows unprecedented flooding earlier this month that devastated the city, submerging homes, businesses and cultural treasures.

 

Part of the Mose barrier in Venice's lagoon. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

"Venetians have just endured a deep wound. The flooding... brought this city to its knees and revealed its extreme fragility to the world," activist Enrico Palazzi told AFP.

Venetians are accustomed to flooding in their UNESCO city surrounded by a lagoon, but last week's wave of inundations was unprecedented in modern times, with Tuesday's high not seen since 1966.

READ ALSO: 

Even as the protestors were on the streets, floodwaters in Venice were rising again on Sunday.

Venice saw yet another "acqua alta" (high water) event on Sunday, with levels reaching 130 centimetres (over four feet).

While lower than the historic 1.87 centimetres (six feet) seen on November 12, Sunday's floods were enough to cause serious disruption and damage once again in the city.

The UNESCO World Heritage city is home to some 50,000 people, while some 36 million people visit it each year.

READ ALSO: 'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

 
venicefloodweatherclimatecruise shipsmose
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. The number of Italians marrying foreigners is on the rise in Italy
  2. Angry and alienated: How Britons in Italy feel at being denied a vote in the UK general election
  3. Did Italian authorities know Genoa's Morandi Bridge was at risk of collapse?
  4. UN warns of 'spike' in migrant boats leaving for Italy
  5. How to make fried ricotta cheese and courgette balls

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Recent highlights

Noticeboard

23/11
Contact with an accountant for both Italy/UK earnings
23/11
A beautiful ski apartment near the slopes of Courmayeur
21/11
Driving license exam in English?
20/11
Looking for 1 euro house to fix up
14/11
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
09/11
Communication Courses Adolescents & Adults
View all notices
Post a new notice