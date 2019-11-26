Italian expression of the day: 'Hai ragione'

We've discussed before how very important it is to be able to express your opinions in Italian. Phrases like secondo me are incredibly useful to know.

But once everyone's aired their opinions in true Italian style, what's next?

If you want to agree or disagree, there's a simple way of expressing that.

- (non) sono d'accordo

- I (dis)agree

But a phrase I find myself using more frequently with Italian friends and family is hai ragione, which roughly translates as "you're right" or "you've got a point."

- Hai ragione e ti sosterrò.

- You are right and I will support you.

Literally, it could translate as "you have reason", as in "you have good reason to think that way", and so with this phrase you not only demonstrate that you agree with the opinion but that you think the person airing it is being reasonable, or ragionevole.

- Hai assolutamente ragione

- You're completely justified

- E qui hai ragione.

- You have a point there

If nothing else, this phrase will help pacify an irate Italian neighbour or agitated father-in-law, and easily ends tiresome arguments.

And once you start using it, you'll also hear it crop up in conversations all the time.

- Vedremo se hai ragione

- Let's see if you're right.

- Penso che ha ragione

- I think she's right

Of course, if you're really going to argue like an Italian, you'll also need this version:

- Ho ragione, vedrai!

- I'm right, you'll see!

Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.