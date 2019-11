Italian towns and villages regularly announce that they're selling off old properties for less than the price of a coffee in a bid to reverse depopulation.

In fact, so many towns in Italy are now competing to offload their old houses that some are adding extra benefits to lure buyers away from their rivals.

The latest place to try the one euro house scheme is Bivona, a small town deep in the heart of Sicily.

As in the other Italian towns and villages offering properties for next to nothing, Bivona's young people have left in search of work elsewhere, leaving the area depopulated and in danger of soon becoming a ghost town.

And the town is also offering tax breaks to sweeten the deal.

The houses offered in such schemes need a lot of work, and come with terms and conditions attached. Many towns ask for deposits of several thousand euros, and the final price of buying and restructuring such a property will of course end up being far higher than one euro.

However plenty of people seem to think the houses are still good value, as towns announcing these deals are always flooded with enquiries from would-be investors and second home owners from all over the world

If you're curious about the idea, here's a list of all the towns in Italy currently offering houses for sale for just a euro.

Bivona, Sicily

The Sicilian town, which has just 3,800 residents, announced its one euro house scheme this week, and it comes with an added bonus.

To beat the competition from other towns offering the same deal, Bivona is easing buying restrictions and offering tax bonuses for those who buy one of a dozen empty and dilapidated properties in the town.

More information about the properties available and the buying requirements is available, partly in English, on Bivona's official one euro house website.

The terms and conditions buyers must agree to include paying a €2,500 deposit and declaring theiir intended use of the property, which can be anything from a family home to a holiday rental property, or even a craft workshop.

Mussomeli, Sicily

This larger town in Sicily focused on making it easy for prospective foreign buyers to find their dream one euro home, by creating a multilingual estate agency to process its own €1 home deals.

The unusually modern website features an interactive map that has detailed information on each building – and even more surprisingly, it's all in English. The houses on offer are mainly abandoned stone cottages, in varying states of disrepair.

One of the houses for sale in Mussomeli. Photo: Comune di Mossomeli

Again, a deposit is required - €5,000 this time - plus a a €400 fee payable to the estate agency if a house is purchased. For that, the agency will take you on a tour of the homes and the local area as well as organising the necessary paperwork.

Cammarata, Sicily

Most of these towns are in Sicily, and another option on the southern island is Cammarata, a town of 6,000 in the province of Argingento, which advertised 12 properties on sale for €1 earlier this month.

It, too, has launched its own dedicated English-language website which facilitates the sale of the houses.

Sambuca, Sicily

The deputy mayor of this small Sicilian village got more than he bargained for in January this year after announcing the town was selling off around 17 houses for one euro eac. He said he was “trying not to go mad” after receiving calls around the clock from potential buyers – many of them in English, which he says he has a limited command of.

The council has since put more details and FAQs up on its website, and you can also find photos and detailed information about the houses for sale in Sambuca here.

New owners must commit to refurbishing their property within three years with costs starting from €15,000 (£12,800), plus a €5,000 security deposit

Some of the houses for sale in Sambuca, Sicily, for just €1. Photos: Comune di Sambuca di Sicilia.

Sambuca's official website gives a glimpse of the thousands of queries the village says it has been fielding ever since its offer went viral: "Do I have to be an Italian citizen to buy real estate?" (No.) "Must I transfer residency to Sambuca after buying real estate?" (No.) "How much does the restoration cost?" (It depends on the size of the property, its condition and how you plan to renovate it – but the work must be completed within three years.)

The FAQs also state that if more than one buyer wants the same property, the highest bidder gets priority – which suggests that you could find yourself stumping up a lot more than €1 if you want to secure your Sicilian home.

Zungoli, Campania

This tiny rural village in the Campania region, near Naples and the Amalfi Coast, assembled a “task force” of young English-speaking volunteers to handle enquiries from abroad before announcing the houses being sold for next to nothing on the council's website.

Would-be buyers are encouraged to download and complete an application form on the site, at which point they need to pledge to renovate the house they want within three years, and give details of plans for their new property.

There are tax deductions available of up to 85 percent for renovation work. But of course, there's a catch. You'll need to be able to get started within just a few months, and pay a refundable €2,000 security deposit.

Ollolai, Sardinia

One of the earliest towns to get in on the act was Ollolai, in rural Sardinia. Back in January 2018, the town, a 110-mile drive north of Cagliari, put up 200 unused homes for €1.

Again, there was a catch: it would cost new owners up to €30,000 to renovate their budget buys and they were given three years to complete the work. They could sell the property on after five years.

Molise

It's not a one-euro house, but this could be an even sweeter deal for entrepreneurs: the entire Italian region of Molise (which defintely does exist) is offering people up to €27,000 to move there and open a business.

If you'd like to know more, you can see the requirements and details of the scheme here. But hurry up – applications close on November 30th.

Please note: The Local cannot help you to buy any of these houses. Please address all enquiries to the relevant estate agency. But do let us know if you decide to make an offer!

Villages like Cerro al Volturno in Molise have seen their population shrink. Photo: DepositPhotos