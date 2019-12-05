Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Italy waters down plastic tax after complaints from business

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
5 December 2019
11:10 CET+01:00
plastic taxbudgetenvironmentbusiness

Share this article

Italy waters down plastic tax after complaints from business
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
5 December 2019
11:10 CET+01:00
The Italian government has now halved its planned tax on plastics and excluded products that contain recycled and biodegradable plastic from the levy.

The changes to Italy's new plastic tax were contained within an amendment made to the 2020 budget bill on Thursay, Italian media reports.

The proposed policies, which are set to come into force in January, are currently being scrutinised by the Budget Committee.

READ ALSO: Here's what the Italian budget means for foreign residents

While there was much excitement over the initial announcements of plastic and sugar taxes in Italy, both of these proposals have since been softened considerably after an outcry from businesses, as has a planned tax on company cars.

The tax has now been set at 50 cents per kilogram of plastic product instead of one euro.

The law will also now exclude all medical devices and containers, not just syringes, as was written in the first draft.

Politicians behind the bill, most notably members of the Five Star Movement, which has long made the environment a central campaign issue, said the plastic tax is an environmental policy.

READ ALSO: 

But plastic industry bosses claim the tax has “no environmental purpose” and that “it only serves to 'make cash' and will only damage the environment, innovation, industry and workers.”

Trade association Plastics Europe said in a press release that “Italy is the second biggest producer of plastics products after Germany," and claimed the “regressive tax” would put 50,000 jobs at risk in Italy.

The plastic tax also faced opposition from Italia Viva, the new centrist party led by ex-prime minister Matteo Renzi, which wants the tax policy abolished completely, and the far-right Brothers of Italy party.

The amendment means expected revenue from the plastic tax will drop from an expected 1.1 billion euros to around four billion.

The latest amendments to the budget mean a total loss of 1.7 billion euros for the government, local media reports.

 

 
plastic taxbudgetenvironmentbusiness
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. The real cost of buying a house in Italy as a foreigner
  2. 'Venice is dying': Residents vote on whether to split city in half
  3. Italian expression of the day: 'Non ho capito'
  4. Unexploded WWII bomb in Turin prompts evacuation of 10,000 people
  5. Tens of thousands of Italians march in 'Sardine Movement' against far-right

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Noticeboard

23/11
Contact with an accountant for both Italy/UK earnings
23/11
A beautiful ski apartment near the slopes of Courmayeur
21/11
Driving license exam in English?
20/11
Looking for 1 euro house to fix up
14/11
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
09/11
Communication Courses Adolescents & Adults
View all notices
Post a new notice