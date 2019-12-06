The essential articles to help you navigate life in Italy

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong>Buying property in Italy</strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Whether you're dreaming of an Italian holiday home or just tired of renting, we've got you covered at The Local.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Here's an overview of <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190819/whats-wrong-with-the-italian-property-market">what's wrong with the Italian property market</a> plus some hard-won tips on <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20191014/how-not-to-buy-a-house-in-italy-the-top-mistakes-to-avoid">how not to buy a house in Italy</a>.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">You can find real-life stories and more in our <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/tag/property">property section</a>.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1575639059_depositphotos-8623161-s-2019.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 442px;" /></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Photo: Depositphotos</i></span></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><b>Renting an apartment</b></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">If you're wondering how rental prices compare from one Italian city to another, we've got a full breakdown of <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20191108/these-are-the-italian-cities-where-rental-prices-are-rising-fastest">the Italian cities where rent prices are rising fastest</a>.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><b>The cost of living in Italy</b></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Wondering how far your money will go in Italy? What's cheaper in Italy than in other European countries, and what's more expensive? We took a look at the data to find out for this article: <strong><span style="text-decoration-line: none;"><u><span style="font-weight: normal"><a href="https://thelocal.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a93e3d45eb12e377186693123&id=e701b797f2&e=3fbcd3be25" target="_blank">How expensive is living in Italy compared to other countries?</a></span></u></span></strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1575639127_bf169a9b7ef0a3ab61bd250fb991c3a0142bb1877e262add96ca605985758de4.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 419px;" /></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i style="font-size: 10px;">Photo: AFP</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><b>Learning the Italian language</b></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">It doesn't have to be a struggle. Give your language skills a boost with our list of <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190815/12-of-the-most-useful-italian-words-to-know">12 incredibly useful Italian words to know</a> and follow our <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/tag/language">Word of the Day series</a> for some daily inspiration.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><b>Getting residency in Italy</b></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Learn from readers who've already been there and done it with this article: <strong><u><span style="font-weight: normal"><a href="https://thelocal.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a93e3d45eb12e377186693123&id=9d9f7a85ec&e=3fbcd3be25" target="_blank">'What I wish I'd known': An American's advice on getting residency in Italy</a></span></u></strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">And if you want more information about residency permits or any other kind of paperwork, we have <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/tag/bureaucracy">a whole section on dealing with Italy's famous bureaucracy</a>.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><b>Driving in Italy</b></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;">A terrifying ordeal or one big adventure? Opinions may vary, but if you want to know what to expect on the <i>autostrade</i>, here's <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181128/expect-the-unexpected-what-you-need-to-know-about-driving-in-italy">our guide to driving in Italy</a> based on readers' real-life (and often hair-raising) experiences.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1575639164_depositphotos-62099843-s-2019.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 429px;" /></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i style="font-size: 10px;">Photo: Depositphotos</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><b>Getting married in Italy</b></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">If you're planning to tie the knot here in Italy we've got <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190720/how-to-get-married-wedding-in-italy">a complete guide to getting married in Italy</a>, based on first-hand experience. Plus a word of warning for Brits: Here's why <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190906/no-marrying-an-italian-wont-save-you-from-brexit">marrying an Italian won't save you from Brexit</a>.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><b>Italian food</b></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">This list wouldn't be complete without mentioning food. Italian food is loved all over the world, for very obvious reasons, and every visitor to Italy is keen to try it. But there are a lot of misconceptions about this much-loved cuisine. Here are <strong><u><span style="font-weight: normal"><a href="https://thelocal.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a93e3d45eb12e377186693123&id=2e6e467999&e=3fbcd3be25" target="_blank">the common Italian food myths you need to stop believing</a>.</span></u></strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><b>Which aspect of Italian life would you like to hear more about on The Local? Get in touch and let us know at <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Please%20write%20more%20about...">news@thelocal.it</a></b></p>