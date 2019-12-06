Italy's news in English

The essential articles to help you navigate life in Italy

6 December 2019
11:17 CET+01:00
Photo: Andrea Solaro/AFP
Here we've gathered together some of The Local's most popular and useful articles that help members navigate everyday life in Italy.

Buying property in Italy

Whether you're dreaming of an Italian holiday home or just tired of renting, we've got you covered at The Local.

Here's an overview of what's wrong with the Italian property market plus some hard-won tips on how not to buy a house in Italy.

You can find real-life stories and more in our property section.

Photo: Depositphotos

Renting an apartment

If you're wondering how rental prices compare from one Italian city to another, we've got a full breakdown of the Italian cities where rent prices are rising fastest.

The cost of living in Italy

Wondering how far your money will go in Italy? What's cheaper in Italy than in other European countries, and what's more expensive? We took a look at the data to find out for this article: How expensive is living in Italy compared to other countries?

Photo: AFP

Learning the Italian language

It doesn't have to be a struggle. Give your language skills a boost with our list of 12 incredibly useful Italian words to know and follow our Word of the Day series for some daily inspiration.

Getting residency in Italy

Learn from readers who've already been there and done it with this article: 'What I wish I'd known': An American's advice on getting residency in Italy

And if you want more information about residency permits or any other kind of paperwork, we have a whole section on dealing with Italy's famous bureaucracy.

Driving in Italy

A terrifying ordeal or one big adventure? Opinions may vary, but if you want to know what to expect on the autostrade, here's our guide to driving in Italy based on readers' real-life (and often hair-raising) experiences.

Photo: Depositphotos

Getting married in Italy

If you're planning to tie the knot here in Italy we've got a complete guide to getting married in Italy, based on first-hand experience. Plus a word of warning for Brits: Here's why marrying an Italian won't save you from Brexit.

Italian food

This list wouldn't be complete without mentioning food. Italian food is loved all over the world, for very obvious reasons, and every visitor to Italy is keen to try it. But there are a lot of misconceptions about this much-loved cuisine. Here are the common Italian food myths you need to stop believing.

Which aspect of Italian life would you like to hear more about on The Local? Get in touch and let us know at news@thelocal.it

 
