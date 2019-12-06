Italian expression of the day: 'Una curiosità'

<p>Full of curiosity? Language learners who like to ask questions (politely) will find this phrase useful.</p><p>I noticed a new restaurant had opened in town the other day while on a <i>passeggiata</i> in the town centre, and I wondered out loud if it would be open over the weekend, as it was a holiday here in Italy.</p><p>My Italian husband, who loves nothing more than stopping strangers in the street to chat, immediately went to ask a nearby person, who may or may not have worked there:</p><p><i>“Una curiosità, il ristorante sarà aperto domani sera?”</i></p><p><i>Out of curiosity, will the restaurant be open tomorrow?</i></p><p>Italians seem to use the phrase <strong><i>una curiosità’ </i></strong>all the time.</p><p>The first time I heard this little expression. I fell in love with it, because it’s perfectly polite without being formal.</p><p>Of course it literally translates as “a curiosity,” and can also be used to mean that something is curious.</p><p><i>- Questo libro antico è una vera curiosità</i></p><p>- This antique book is a real curiosity</p><p>But for asking questions politely, it’s proven invaluable for me in all kinds of situations; everything from shopping, to interviewing important people at work, or even completing paperwork at the town hall (the ultimate test of patience and politeness.)</p><p><i>- Un'altra domanda, se mi permette una curiosità</i></p><p>- One more question if I may, out of curiosity.</p><p><i>- Una curiosità, avete questo vestito in nero anche?</i></p><p>- Out of curiosity, do you also have this dress in black?</p><p><i>- Una curiosità</i>, sarebbe possibile chiudere la finestra?</p><p>- Just wondering, would it be possible to close the window?</p><p><i>- Una curiosità</i>, ho bisogno di completare questa parte del documento?</p><p>- Could you tell me, do I need to complete this part of the form?</p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="348" src="https://giphy.com/embed/l0HlRnAWXxn0MhKLK" width="480"></iframe></p><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/book-library-literacy-l0HlRnAWXxn0MhKLK">via GIPHY</a></p><p>We English speakers probably wouldn’t use the phrase ‘Just out of curiosity’ so casually or so often.</p><p>Personally, I’d only ever really say it in English if I wanted to make clear that I wasn’t questioning the truth of a statement, and was genuinely just curious to know more.</p><p>But as you can see, in Italian it’s a simple way to make your requests more polite in pretty much any situation, formal or informal.</p><p>I also like this variation, which means “tell me something,” “let me ask you a question,” or “humour me.”</p><p><i>- Toglimi una curiosità, Davide. Dove hai trovato il libro?</i></p><p>- Tell me something, Davide. Where did you find the book?</p><p>So while living in Italy may leave you with a head full of questions, at least you’ll be able to ask them politely.</p><p><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>