What is the Feast of the Immaculate Conception?

This year, December 8h falls on a Sunday meaning there's no extra day ff but you'll probably have an extra-large Sunday lunch at nonna's. For many Italians this holiday marks the beginning of the Christmas period.

What are we celebrating?

This Catholic feast fay marks the Immaculate Conception - which many may imagine was Mary's conception of Jesus.

But in fact, it actually marks the conception of Mary herself. Her mother Saint Anne became pregnant in the usual, biological way, Catholics believe, but the conception was 'immaculate' because God intervened, absolving Mary of original sin.

READ ALSO: How to celebrate Christmas like the Italians

According to Catholic dogma, all humans are born with original sin, which is why babies are baptized shortly after birth to make them worthy of entry to Heaven. But Mary was never tainted by original sin, kept "immaculate" from the moment of her conception because God knew she would one day give birth to Jesus Christ.

While the event has been marked since as early is the seventh century, December 8th was first officially declared a holy day by the Vatican in 1854 by Pope Pius IX.

How is it marked?

The pope lays a wreath at the foot of the 12-metre tall Colonna della Immacolata, by the statue of the Madonna (Mary) in Rome's Piazza Mignanelli, while members of the Italian fire service place another floral wreath on the arm of the statue.

There will be special masses held at Catholic churches across Italy.

For Italians it also means a day off work (if the holiday falls on a weekday) and getting together for a big family lunch.

There are plenty of other celebrations, creating a festive atmosphere in streets and suares across the country, with parades, music and street entertainment.

Festive markets in Mantova on Decmber 8th, 2018. Photo: Clare Speak/The Local.

In Abruzzo it's traditional to celebrate around a bonfire, with fire symbolizing purity, fertility and love. Other places hold torchlit processions and firework displays.

Does this mean everything will be closed?

Because the holiday falls during Advent, many shops in bigger towns stay open to allow for Christmas shopping.

However, make sure you check transport before trying to go anywhere, as most bus and rail routes will be running on a limited service.

As usual, government offices, post offices, banks and schools are closed for the public holiday, so it's not a good time to catch up on admin.

If it falls on a weekend, or you've got a day off work, the best thing to do is make like the Italians, and spend the day eating a big meal and enjoying the festive displays.

The beginning of Christmas

You may also notice that many towns put up their Christmas trees and other decorations in the days before December 8th.

Unofficially, for many people in Italy, the Christmas holidays begin after December 8th - meaning many take an extended holiday, and everything (especially any thing administration-related) can noticeably slow down.

This isn't always an issue in big cities. But if you're in a small Italian town, you might want to get any paperwork done before this period - or otherwise wait until the italian Christmas period ends, after January 6th.

READ ALSO: The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast