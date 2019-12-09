Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Trains disrupted after earthquake shakes Tuscany

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
9 December 2019
10:00 CET+01:00
earthquaketuscanymugello

Share this article

Trains disrupted after earthquake shakes Tuscany
Part of the Apennine mountain range in Tuscany. Photo: DepositPhotos
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
9 December 2019
10:00 CET+01:00
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit Tuscany on Monday morning, sending panicked residents into the streets and disrupting rail services around Florence.

No one has been reported hurt in the earthquake and damage to buildings is reportedly minimal.

The quake hit part of the Apennine mountain range, centering on the Mugello region of Tuscany, some 31 km (19 miles) northeast of Florence.

Screenshot: Google Maps

It hit at 4:37 am after a series of smaller quakes, according to the national institute for geophysics and vulcanology (INGV).

Residents fled their buildings in the rain,  congregating outside or in cars to await authorities.

"The quake went on for awhile, especially the first one, things fell down at a supermarket but for the moment we haven't seen any damage to people or things," said Filippo Carla' Campa, mayor of the town of Vicchio.

A resident of Barberino del Mugello said his neighbours were panicking getting out of the building.
"Paintings fell off the walls, bookcases fell over," he told Rai 24.

In Barberino del Mugello, the 17th century church suffered a crack in one side, television images showed.

Schools were closed in the region and many trains through Florence were cancelled or delayed n Monday morning.

Italy is frequently struck by seismic activity, often devastating. Most recently, a series of strong quakes hit central Italy in late 2016 and early 2017, killing 300 people.

 
earthquaketuscanymugello
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. The real cost of buying a house in Italy as a foreigner
  2. 'Venice is dying': Residents vote on whether to split city in half
  3. Italian expression of the day: 'Non ho capito'
  4. Unexploded WWII bomb in Turin prompts evacuation of 10,000 people
  5. Tens of thousands of Italians march in 'Sardine Movement' against far-right

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Noticeboard

23/11
Contact with an accountant for both Italy/UK earnings
23/11
A beautiful ski apartment near the slopes of Courmayeur
21/11
Driving license exam in English?
20/11
Looking for 1 euro house to fix up
14/11
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
09/11
Communication Courses Adolescents & Adults
View all notices
Post a new notice