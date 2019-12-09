Trains disrupted after earthquake shakes Tuscany

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">No one has been reported hurt in the earthquake and damage to buildings is reportedly minimal.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The quake hit part of the Apennine mountain range, centering on the Mugello region of Tuscany, some 31 km (19 miles) northeast of Florence.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1575883111_map.png" style="width: 640px; height: 423px;" /></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Screenshot: Google Maps</i></span></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">It hit at 4:37 am after a series of smaller quakes, according to the national institute for geophysics and vulcanology (INGV).</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Residents fled their buildings in the rain, congregating outside or in cars to await authorities.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">"The quake went on for awhile, especially the first one, things fell down at a supermarket but for the moment we haven't seen any damage to people or things," said Filippo Carla' Campa, mayor of the town of Vicchio.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">A resident of Barberino del Mugello said his neighbours were panicking getting out of the building."Paintings fell off the walls, bookcases fell over," he told Rai 24.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">In Barberino del Mugello, the 17th century church suffered a crack in one side, television images showed.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Schools were closed in the region and many trains through Florence were cancelled or delayed n Monday morning.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Italy is frequently struck by seismic activity, often devastating. Most recently, a series of strong quakes hit central Italy in late 2016 and early 2017, killing 300 people.</p>