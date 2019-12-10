Italy announces €17.5m National Resistance Museum for Milan

After years of discussion, ministers on Monday signed off on funding for the Museo Nazionale della Resistenza to be built in central Milan, local media reports.

Italy's culture ministry has added €15 million in funding to the €2.5 million already set aside for the project.

The museum, dedicated to the memory of Italian anti-fascist resistance fighters, known as partigiani, will be housed in a new pyramid-shaped building, designed by Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron, to be built in Milan's Piazza Baiamonti

It will sit opposite the existing glass pyramid-shaped structure housing the Fondazione Feltrinelli research institute, which focuses on history, equality and citizens' rights.

The new museum will be constructed opposite the Feltrinelli Foundation building. Photo: Depositphotos

Liliana Segre, the Senator for Life and Holocaust survivor recently given police protection after receiving death threats, is among the high-profile figures supporting the opening of the new museum.

The museum will feature both multimedia displays and an “exhibition of objects” according to historian Paolo Pezzino, head of the Parri Institute, which is dedicated to the study of the liberation movement.

The museum “will allow Milan to be the central hub for the memory of the Resistance in Italy and in Europe,” he told Italian media.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella stated: "The memory of those who fought to restore freedom to Italy must be preserved and passed on, not to reproduce divisions, but to reinforce and spread awareness, especially among the younger generations, of the priceless value of democracy and freedom."

