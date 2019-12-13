Italian expression of the day: 'Fare le corna'

<p>Have you ever spotted an Italian 'making horns'? </p><p>Here's a demonstration in case you're not sure what that looks like:</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/34dd115cde77f98b69753c9cca815744/tenor.gif?itemid=11985037" style="width: 400px; height: 200px;" /></p><p>No, they're not telling you to 'rock on'. In Italy the gesture is a sign you're hoping for good luck, similar to crossing your fingers in English-speaking countries.</p><p><strong>Le corna</strong> ('horns') invoke bull-like strength and they're thought to ward off <strong>il malocchio</strong> or 'evil eye' – any kind of curse or ill fortune. (Note that one horn, <strong>il corno</strong>, is masculine, but the plural mysteriously becomes feminine and ends unusually in ~a.)</p><p>You mime them whenever you want to ward off something bad happening or your plans being derailed, for instance...</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Vengo in Italia per Natale... facciamo le corna.</i>I’m coming to Italy for Christmas... fingers crossed (literally: 'let's make horns').</p><p>It's similar to touching wood for luck or protection (though Italians also have another equivalent of that superstition: <strong>tocca ferro</strong> or 'touch iron', referring to rubbing a horse shoe for luck).</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20170113/thirteen-of-italys-strangest-superstitions-bad-luck-fate-belief-traditions">Unlucky for some: Thirteen strange Italian superstitions</a></strong></p><p>Especially in the south of Italy, <strong>le corna</strong> are performed with your fingers pointing down towards the ground.</p><p>It's safer to do the gesture that way round since 'the horns' can also be an insult: they invoke the bull's horns that in ancient times were said to symbolize a betrayed lover. Miming them derisively at someone else is a way to imply they've been cheated on.</p><p>For the same reason, be sure not to confuse <strong>fare le corna</strong> ('make horns') with <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20160914/ten-bizarre-italian-idioms-explained" target="_blank"><strong>fare le corna a qualcuno</strong></a> ('put horns on someone'): the latter means 'to be unfaithful'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Mi ha fatto le corna ma l'ho perdonata.</i>She cheated on me but I forgave her.</p><p>And if today's date has you worrying about misfortune, don't worry: Friday the 13th isn't considered unlucky in Italy. The bad news, though, is that Friday the 17th is. So save those horns for January.</p><p><strong>Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>