Italy legalizes 'cannabis light'

<p>Tobacconists and specialized shops will be allowed to stock cannabis products, which must not contain more than 0.5 percent of the psychoactive compound THC, from January 1st.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190531/is-selling-cannabis-light-illegal-in-italy">The legal loophole that allowed 'legal weed' shops to take root in Italy</a> </strong></p><p>Parliament approved the amendment overnight on Thursday after a long-running row pitching former interior minister Matteo Salvini against small business owners and the agriculture lobby.</p><p>Populist leader Salvini had vowed to close all shops selling so-called cannabis light.</p><p>Italy's agriculture association Coldiretti welcomed parliament's move, noting that the area under cannabis production in Italy had grown from 400 hectares in 2013 to 4,000 hectares last year.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20160603/puglias-farmers-sow-fields-of-cannabis-to-save-soils-from-steel-plant-pollution">Why farmers in Puglia have turned to cannabis</a></strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1576250412_000-pt8o2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 419px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP</i></span></p><p>"It's the end of a nightmare," Luca Fiorentino, founder of cannabis supply firm Cannabidiol Distribution, told La Stampa after the parliamentary vote.</p><p>"After Salvini's witch hunt I had to fire 10 people and I lost 68 percent of my revenues."</p><p>Last May, Italy's highest court affirmed that the sale of cannabis was illegal, but gave judges discretion to consider the "narcotic effect" of the cannabis at issue when issuing decisions.</p>