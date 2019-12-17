Italy's Senate blocks the legalisation of 'cannabis light'

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Italy's parliament <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20191213/italy-legalizes-cannabis-light">had given</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20191213/italy-legalizes-cannabis-light"> legalisation the green light</a> while approving an amendment to the 2020 budget at the end of last week.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But in passing the budget early on Tuesday morning, the president of the Senate, Maria Elisabetta Casellati, declared the amendment "inadmissible" on technical grounds.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><strong>READ ALSO:</strong><strong><span style="font-weight: normal"> </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190531/is-selling-cannabis-light-illegal-in-italy"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;">The legal loophole that allowed 'legal weed' to take root in Italy</span></a><span style="font-weight: normal"> </span></strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Parliament's decision to legalise weaker cannabis products, containing less than 0.5 percent of the psychoactive compound THC, last week was widely seen as a victory for farmers and sellers across Italy who <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20191213/italy-legalizes-cannabis-light">accused</a> the former government minister Matteo Salvini of leading a “witch hunt” against Italy's cannabis growers.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The former interior minister had vowed to close down all shops selling so-called cannabis light.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Casellati, who is a member of the centre-right Forza Italia party, an ally of Matteo Salvini's League, said the decision was not politically motivated.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">“If you think this measure is so important for the majority, then propose a bill," Casellati told members of the Five Star Movement (M5S), which rules in a coalition with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The decision cannot be appealed.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Last May, Italy's highest court affirmed that the sale of cannabis was illegal, but gave judges discretion to consider the "narcotic effect" of the cannabis at issue when issuing decisions.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Cannabis production in Italy grew from 400 hectares in 2013 to 4,000 hectares last year, according to agricultural association Coldiretti</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><strong>READ ALSO: </strong><strong><span style="text-decoration-line: none;"><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20160603/puglias-farmers-sow-fields-of-cannabis-to-save-soils-from-steel-plant-pollution">Why farmers in Puglia have turned to cannabis</a></span></strong></p>