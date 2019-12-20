Italy's news in English

Recipe of the week: Mozzarella-stuffed mini focaccia

20 December 2019
09:37 CET+01:00
Recipe of the week: Mozzarella-stuffed mini focaccia
Focaccette ripiene. Photo: Al.ta Cucina
20 December 2019
09:37 CET+01:00
These delicious cheese and tomato-stuffed mini focaccia, or focaccette ripiene, are quick to make and can be cooked in a pan. See how it's done in this week's video recipe from the chefs at Al.ta Cucina.

Simple, fast, and delicious, our stuffed mini focaccia is the perfect snack or appetizer.

 
Ingredients (makes five):

-250g all-purpose flour

-20 ml of extra virgin olive oil

-130ml of warm water

-1 tsp of salt

-1 pinch of sugar

-8g instant yeast

-100g of mozzarella

-Tomato sauce (sugo) to taste

Method:

1. In a bowl, mix the flour, warm water, olive oil, salt, and sugar.  Finish off by adding the yeast. Knead well until the dough is even and smooth.

2. Roll out the dough and cut in circles using a cookie cutter.  Top half of the circles with the tomato sauce and mozzarella and cover using the other half.  Using your finger, press and seal the edges of each mini focaccia (focaccetta)

3. Pan cook them for five minutes on each side.

4. Serve hot!

 

Buon appetito! See more Italian video recipes from Al.ta Cucina on Facebook.

Let us know if you try out the recipe yourself by tagging @TheLocalItaly on Instagram or sharing a photo in The Local Italy's Facebook group.

 
