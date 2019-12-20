Recipe of the week: Mozzarella-stuffed mini focaccia

Simple, fast, and delicious, our stuffed mini focaccia is the perfect snack or appetizer.

Ingredients (makes five):

-250g all-purpose flour

-20 ml of extra virgin olive oil

-130ml of warm water

-1 tsp of salt

-1 pinch of sugar

-8g instant yeast

-100g of mozzarella

-Tomato sauce (sugo) to taste

Method:

1. In a bowl, mix the flour, warm water, olive oil, salt, and sugar. Finish off by adding the yeast. Knead well until the dough is even and smooth.

2. Roll out the dough and cut in circles using a cookie cutter. Top half of the circles with the tomato sauce and mozzarella and cover using the other half. Using your finger, press and seal the edges of each mini focaccia (focaccetta)

3. Pan cook them for five minutes on each side.

4. Serve hot!