Roads closed in Liguria as Italy puts ten regions on weather alert

<p>The northern Italian region of Liguria was <a href="http://www.protezionecivile.gov.it/media-comunicazione/comunicati-stampa/dettaglio/-/asset_publisher/default/content/maltempo-piogge-e-temporali-su-sicilia-calabria-e-campan-1">placed on red alert</a> (the highest level) by Italy's Department for Civil Protection with strong winds and storms coming from the north expected to batter the region throughout Friday.</p><p>Some roads <a href="https://www.repubblica.it/cronaca/2019/12/19/news/meteo_allerta_in_liguria_venerdi_chiusa_l_autostrada_a6-243875943/?ref=RHRS-BH-I243879350-C6-P3-S1.6-T1">have been closed</a> in the area as a precaution including the A6 motorway, between Savona and Altare, from 8am on Friday</p><p>There are fears the storms could trigger mudslides like the one which <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20191125/motorway-bridge-collapses-after-mudslide-as-storms-sweep-italy">destroyed part of a bridge on the same stretch of road</a> during heavy rain in November.</p><p>Neighbouring Piedmont was placed on a lower amber alert, along with Lombardy and Liguria, extending to Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="it">🔴🔔<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/allertaROSSA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#allertaROSSA</a> venerdì <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/20dicembre?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#20dicembre</a> in Liguria🔔<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/allertaARANCIONE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#allertaARANCIONE</a> su parte di Lombardia, Piemonte, Emilia-Romagna e <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/allertaGIALLA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#allertaGIALLA</a> in 9 regioni🌧🌬🌊Piogge e venti forti su Nord e Centro Italia. Leggi l'avviso meteo del <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/19dicembre?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#19dicembre</a>👉 <a href="https://t.co/DfHG2rB4X7">https://t.co/DfHG2rB4X7</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/protezionecivile?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#protezionecivile</a> <a href="https://t.co/8tod97RAj4">pic.twitter.com/8tod97RAj4</a></p>— Dipartimento Protezione Civile (@DPCgov) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPCgov/status/1207698090028867585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 19, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>All ten regions are expected to be hit by "heavy rain showers, frequent electrical activity and strong gusts of wind," officials stated.</p><p>Though expected to be less severe, bad weather is also expected this weekend in Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo and Molise, particularly in mountainous areas.</p>