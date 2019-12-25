Italian expression of the day: 'Buon Natale'

<p>We pretty sure you can guess what this one means: <strong>buon Natale</strong> is Italian for 'merry Christmas'.</p><p>It's all pretty straightforward: <strong>buon</strong> is 'good' and <strong>Natale</strong> is 'Christmas'. But word geeks (ourselves included) will be interested to see that the Italian word for Christmas comes from the Latin for 'day of birth'.</p><p>It's not just anyone's 'birthday' – that's <strong>compleanno</strong>, the day you 'complete the year' –<strong> </strong>but one birthday in particular: <strong>natalis dies Domini</strong>, or 'the day the Lord was born'. It's the same root that gave English the word 'Noel'.</p><p>Nat King Cole got the translation right in his 1959 song about "a quaint little town" in Italy where "the Christmas season is celebrated all year": as he sings, "Buon Natale in Italy means a Merry Christmas to you".</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='hqOKOrOLL3A' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p>But his pronunciation isn't quite on point. Here's the proper way to wish it:</p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="20" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:It-Buon_Natale.ogg?embedplayer=yes" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="175"></iframe></p><p>Or if you're looking for a few alternatives, you can also say <strong>buone feste</strong> ('happy holidays') or more formally, <strong>ti auguro un Natale pieno di amore, pace e felicità</strong> ('I wish you a Christmas filled with love, peace and happiness').</p><p>And with that, all of us at The Local wish <strong>buon Natale a tutti</strong>!</p><p><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>