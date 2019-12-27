Italy's fragile government dealt major blow as Education Minister quits

<p>Fioramonti, of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, wrote on Facebook that he was stepping down because his demand for a minimum level of funding had not been met.</p><p>He said he had informed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of his decision on Tuesday.</p><p>Fioramonti had agreed to take on the portfolio to "reverse... the trend that has for decades put Italian schools, higher education and research in conditions of great suffering," he said.</p><p>He said the government had failed "to ensure a financial waterline... especially in such a crucial area as universities and research."</p><p>The resignation is a new blow to the coalition government formed by Fioramonti's M5S party and the centre-left Democratic Party just four months ago.</p><p>Dissensions have already arisen in several areas including migration.</p><p>M5S leader Luigi Di Maio, who is foreign minister, has come under harsh criticism within the party, with several lawmakers leaving to join the far-right, anti-immigrant League party led by Matteo Salvini.</p><p>Media reports say Fioramonti plans to form an independent group in parliament to support Conte that could be the embryo of a new political party.</p><p>Fioramonti, a former economy professor at the University of Pretoria in South Africa, had set a minimum 2020 budget of three billion euros ($3.3 billion), but was accorded two billion in the budget approved on Monday.</p><p>"It seems resources can never be found when it comes to schools and research, and yet hundreds of millions of euros are available within a few hours for other objectives when there is the political will," he said.</p><p>His resignation will likely raise tensions within Italy's fractured coalition government as it faces a challenge by former prime minister Matteo Renzi and his new centrist party, Italia Viva.</p><p>Meanwhile, Salvini is calling for new elections even though the League has declined in opinion polls since he broke up Italy's previous coalition government in August.</p>