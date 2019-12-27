Migrant arrivals in Italy have halved in 2019

<p>Italy has struggled to cope with a flood of immigrants in recent years and has called on other European Union members to shoulder a bigger share of the load.</p><p>So far this year, however, 11,439 migrants have been recorded by Italian authorities, which is 50.72% fewer than the 2018 figure of 23,210 migrants, according to data that was released Wednesday.</p><p>The difference with 2017 is even more striking, as 118,914 migrants were registered as arriving that year in Italy, one of the closest EU countries to Africa.</p><p>In 2019, the largest number of official migrants came from Tunisia, with 2,654, followed by Pakistan and Ivory Coast with more than 1,100 each.</p><p>Unaccompanied minors accounted for 1,618 of all those registered this year.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1577449354_000-1ii85m.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>Between June 2018 and August 2019, Italy was governed by a coalition comprised of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the far-right League, whose leader Matteo Salvini (above) was interior minister.</p><p>He enacted measures to curb migration and levied fines on rescue boats run by charities that plucked migrants from the Mediterranean Sea.</p><p>In September, the current Italian coalition made up of the Five Star Movement and centre-left parties signed an agreement with EU partners, including France and Germany, to automatically share the number of migrants who landed in Italy or Malta.</p>