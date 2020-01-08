Italian word of the day: 'Finché'

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i><b>Finché </b></i><i>and </i><i><b> finché non </b></i>translate quite differently into English, but the two are so easy to muddle up that even Italians themselves do it. And even more confusingly, sometimes that's ok.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">So let's look closely at how to use them:</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i><b>Finché</b></i> is often thought to mean “until”, when in fact it means “as long as” or “as much as”.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><i>- Finché va bene a te.</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- As long as it's ok with you</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Instead,<i><b> finché non</b></i><i> </i>means “until”</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Non mi interrompere </i><i><b>finché non</b></i><i> ho finito</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- Don’t interrupt me until I have finished. (or literally “Don't interrupt me as long as I haven't finished.”</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Si lavorava </i><i><b>finché</b></i><i> il padrone </i><i><b>non</b></i><i> diceva "basta",</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- We worked until the boss said, “that’s enough.” (Or literally: “we kept working <b>as long as</b> the boss had <b>not</b> said, “that’s enough.”)</p><p> </p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="348" src="https://giphy.com/embed/CvgezXSuQTMTC" width="480"></iframe></div><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Maybe because this construction is so awkward for English speakers, students often accidentally miss out the <i><b>non</b></i>.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But that's not always wrong.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Sometimes you might also hear Italians use <i><b>finché </b></i>when we might think<b> </b><i><b>finché non </b></i>would be correct.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Just as we do in English, Italian speakers abbreviate when speaking quickly and informally, using lots of contractions and missing out words. (In fact, <strong><i><b>finché</b></i></strong> itself is a contraction of "a fine che".)</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">You might hear something like:</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Possiamo continuare a fare le pizze </i><strong><i><b>finché</b></i></strong><em><i> [sic: </i></em><strong><i><b>finché non</b></i></strong><em><i>]</i></em> finisce tutto l'impasto.- We can keep making pizzas <b>until</b> all the dough has been used up. (or literally: as long as the dough isn't finished.)</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">So the meaning here is still clear.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">That's because when the meaning of <i><b>finché</b></i> is “until the time that...”, the use of the negation ‘non’ is optional, and the sentence should make sense without it.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But – <i>attenzione</i> - sometimes it's not optional and will change the meaning completely - like when the meaning of <i><b>finché</b></i> is "as long as".</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Compare these two sentences and you'll see what I mean:</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>-Sono stato bene <b>finché </b>ho abitato a Milano</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">-I've been fine as long as I've been living in Milan.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Sono stato bene <b>finché non</b> ho abitato a Milano</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- I was fine until I lived in Milan.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">As you can see, the little <i>non</i> makes a pretty big difference!</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Still, with practice you'll eventually get the hang of the rule – and when you can (maybe) get away with breaking it. As long as (<i>finché?</i>) your Italian teacher isn't listening.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>