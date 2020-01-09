Dark days for Italy's Alitalia airline as latest rescue attempt fails

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The latest blow came as state railway Ferrovie dello Stato and Germany's Lufthansa on Wednesday pulled out of a rescue attempt.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">"We are on a narrow and difficult road," Economic Development Minister Stefano Patuanelli told parliament, saying the options to save the airline were "not endless".</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The government has been looking for buyers for the heavily-indebted company for years, without success.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong>READ ALSO:</strong> <a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20180424/did-italy-illegally-bail-out-alitalia-eu-investigation" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-element-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&q=https://www.thelocal.it/20180424/did-italy-illegally-bail-out-alitalia-eu-investigation&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwiY0NqHtvbmAhWD-aQKHYiAD3sQFjAIegQIBRAC&usg=AOvVaw01SirYkW-uV-mgw2EVj8Aj" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20180424/did-italy-illegally-bail-out-alitalia-eu-investigation" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank">Did Italy illegally bail out <b style="height: 1.3em;">Alitalia</b>? EU investigates </a></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Italy's Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) had been attempting to form a consortium to save Alitalia, but said Wednesday it had thrown in the towel after failing to find investors willing to meet the conditions.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Those included having a leading airline play a part in the rescue.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Talks had been underway with American airline Delta, Lufthansa, and Italy's Atlantia, a major operator of motorways and airports controlled by the Benetton family.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But Lufthansa insisted Tuesday that it was not interested in investing in Alitalia without a major restructuring of the company.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1578569780_e674e440978441cc14906e420ef1653b059a8554b89040f1f31ab27eeefa38c5.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 397px;" /></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i><span style="color: rgb(117, 117, 117); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif;">An advert for Alitalia at Rome's Fiumincino airport. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP</span></i></span></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Atlantia's participation was "conditional on the resolution of other dossiers", Battisti said.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">That was a reference to threats by the government to revoke Atlantia's motorways concession following the collapse of a bridge in Genoa in northern Italy in 2018 in which 43 people died.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Atlantia has said it is still interested in finding a solution for Alitalia, but Patuanelli said Wednesday it was "absolutely unnecessary" to continue talks.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">"Alitalia has been in an alarming situation for many years now," Umberto Bertele, strategy professor at the Polytechnic Business School in Milan, told AFP.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">He said one of its main issues was the "imbalance between the number of employees and the number of flights".</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The company has faced extremely fierce competition from low-cost companies, but is too small to be able to really compete with other traditional companies either.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">It flew just 22 million passengers in 2018, compared to 91 million for Easyjet, 142 million for Ryanair and some 180 for Lufthansa and Delta Airlines.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">In Italy its market share stands at 14 percent, far behind Ryanair's 25percent, and it loses some 300 million euros per year.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">FC said it had reached out to some 30 potential investors about an Alitalia rescue, without success.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The best remaining option was for the carrier to "be integrated into a larger company, as was the case for Swissair or Austrian Airlines, which were acquired by Lufthansa, and have a well-defined role", Bertele said.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">That solution would however mean job losses for Alitalia, which currently has some 11,000 employees.</p>