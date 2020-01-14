Italian word of the day: 'Pacchiano'

<p>Whether it's architecture or fashion, Italian style isn't exactly known for being understated.</p><p>But as Donatella Versace would argue, there's a difference between extravagant and just... well... tacky. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1579021114_000-1g84w7.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 505px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Donatella Versace wearing a casual little number. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP</i></span></p><p>For those who cross the line from good taste to bad, the Italian term is <strong>pacchiano</strong>: 'tacky', 'garish' or 'vulgar'.</p><p>Pronounced "pack-i-yano", it comes from the south of Italy and, according to the <a href="http://www.treccani.it/vocabolario/pacchiano" target="_blank">dictionary</a>, it was originally reserved for country folk dressed up in their finest colourful peasant costumes. </p><p>In fact <strong>una pacchiana</strong> (feminine) is sometimes used as a noun for a woman wearing a traditional rural outfit, like in this 'Portrait of a <i>pacchiana</i>' by Italian painter Antonio Sicurezza.</p><p style="text-align: center;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1579024120_697px-antonio-sicurezza-portrait-of-pacchiana.jpeg" style="width: 620px; height: 640px;" /></p><p>By extension nowadays it has become a derogatory term for anything that's showy, gaudy and perhaps a little provincial, <i>darling</i>. </p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Giulio ha un gusto veramente pacchiano, ma il suo fratello ha stile.</i>Giulio has extremely vulgar taste, but his brother has style.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Che vestito pacchiano!</i>What a tacky dress!</p><p>It's not a kind thing to call anyone, but sometimes you just have say it like it is. </p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/168fe2fc212beb9c629149a5d7c7f5ae/tenor.gif?itemid=13045800" style="width: 498px; height: 278px;" /></p><p><strong>Thanks to one of our readers for suggesting today's word. Do you have an Italian phrase you'd like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>