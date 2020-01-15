Italy busts major mafia scam that defrauded the EU of millions

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">A total of 94 people had been arrested in early morning raids, the public prosecutor in Messina said in a statement on Wednesday.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></p><ul><li class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20190411/europe-underestimates-cancer-of-italian-mafia-experts" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-element-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&q=https://www.thelocal.it/20190411/europe-underestimates-cancer-of-italian-mafia-experts&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjpl4vpr4XnAhXnh4sKHR88Dk8QFjAAegQIBhAC&usg=AOvVaw12gRN83ylEpC_cbulkSimA" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190411/europe-underestimates-cancer-of-italian-mafia-experts" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank">Europe underestimates 'cancer' of Italian <b style="height: 1.3em;">mafia</b>: experts</a></li><li class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20190626/how-mafia-and-corruption-scandals-rocked-italian-football" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-element-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&q=https://www.thelocal.it/20190626/how-mafia-and-corruption-scandals-rocked-italian-football&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjpl4vpr4XnAhXnh4sKHR88Dk8QFjAFegQIAhAC&usg=AOvVaw2Ww0mt7rKidAUX6fW4Zick" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190626/how-mafia-and-corruption-scandals-rocked-italian-football" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank">How <b style="height: 1.3em;">mafia</b> and corruption scandals rocked Italian football</a></li><li class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20190805/how-the-italian-mafia-camorra-poisons-everyday-life-naples" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-element-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&q=https://www.thelocal.it/20190805/how-the-italian-mafia-camorra-poisons-everyday-life-naples&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjpl4vpr4XnAhXnh4sKHR88Dk8QFjABegQICRAC&usg=AOvVaw3VlRFTm1i0ArHXG2xu6yvv" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190805/how-the-italian-mafia-camorra-poisons-everyday-life-naples" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank">How the Italian <b style="height: 1.3em;">mafia</b> poisons everyday life in Naples</a></li></ul><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Those arrested included the heads of two mafia families, a notary, entrepreneurs and public administrators, reportedly charged with helping farmers access the funds.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Since 2013, the so-called Tortorici Mafia - named after a town within the Nebrodi mountainous area in the island's northeast - had defrauded about 10 million euros from the EU, reported Italian TV news channel Rai24.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1579085030_gdf.jpg" /></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>A map showing the areas of Sicily where mafia clans were running the scam. Photo: Guardia di Finanza</i></span></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The clan falsely claimed they owned plots of land that in reality were owned by the region and local councils, thereby tapping EU funding.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Key to the plot were employees of a public agency for agricultural payments, which distributes EU funds to farmers, and those working for assistance centres set up to help farmers tap available funding.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">In a charge sheet, Judge Sergio Matroeni said the swindle relied on the "unprincipled support" of white-collar workers with the "necessary know-how to infiltrate the mafia into the nerve centre of public funding" and knew how to exploit lax controls.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Forty-eight of those arrested were sent to jail while the others were placed under house arrest, police said.</p>