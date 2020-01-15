Rome extends diesel car ban as 'smog emergency' continues

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Rome extended its ban on diesel vehicles for a further two days on Wednesday 15 January and Thursday 16 January in attempts to curb pollution levels amid a “smog emergency.”</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong>READ ALSO:</strong> <a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20200114/air-pollution-forces-traffic-bans-across-italian-cities" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-element-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&q=https://www.thelocal.it/20200114/air-pollution-forces-traffic-bans-across-italian-cities&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwi_vbGznoXnAhUOoqQKHaUTDdQQFjAAegQIARAC&usg=AOvVaw12XlOxpIDpPfeupWrSytFo" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20200114/air-pollution-forces-traffic-bans-across-italian-cities" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank">'<b style="height: 1.3em;">Smog emergency</b>' forces traffic bans across Italian cities</a></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">All diesel vehicles are banned within the city’s<i> fascia verde</i> (green belt), a limited traffic zone, during the busiest hours: 7.30am-10.30am and 4.30pm-8.30pm on both days.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">City authorities <a href="https://www.comune.roma.it/web/it/informazione-di-servizio.page?contentId=IDS504993">stated</a> that the measures was necessary to reduce high pollution levels which currently exceed the smog limit.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1579078313_1578989236-fasciaverdenew4.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 554px;" /></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 10px;">Diesel vehicles are banned within Rome's 'Fascia Verde' green zone on Tuesday. Image: Comune di Roma</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Drivers of diesel vehicles caught by traffic police within the limited zone at these times face a potential fine.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The ban, first introduced on Tuesday 14 January, affects every classification of diesel vehicle - up to Euro-6, the least-polluting category.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Cities across Italy have been forced to <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20200114/air-pollution-forces-traffic-bans-across-italian-cities">ban hundreds of thousands of vehicles from the roads</a> this week after days of persistent smog.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Milan's diesel vehicle ban, up to Euro 4, also remains in place from 08.30 until 18.30 on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.</p><div>The alarm concerns levels of fine particle pollution known as PM10, which can be linked to respiratory disorders, allergies, poisoning and cancer.</div><div>Warm, windless weather has helped trap pollution and created what's been dubbed a 'smog emergency' across large parts of Italy, with dozens of towns reporting poorer than average air quality over the past fortnight.</div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><div><ul style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190228/po-valley-air-pollution-italy" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);"><strong>'We breathe in poison': Why the Po Valley is one of the most polluted places in Italy</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190122/these-are-the-55-most-polluted-towns-in-italy" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);"><strong>These are the 55 most polluted towns in Italy</strong></a></li><li><strong style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);"><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20191029/these-are-the-most-and-least-eco-friendly-towns-in-italy" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">These are the most (and least) eco-friendly towns in Italy</a></strong></li></ul></div>