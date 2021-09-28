Getting your Italian driving licence: the language you need to pass your test

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you're a resident in Italy and want to drive on the nation’s roads, it’s mandatory to get a </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">patente di guida </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">- this <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210212/getting-an-italian-driving-licence-post-brexit-what-you-need-to-know/">now includes British nationals who didn’t convert their UK licence</a> before 31st December 2020.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Passing through all the stages of applying, taking theory and practical tests - for which there is a limit on how many attempts you can take - all make for a demanding experience.</span></p><p><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;">READ ALSO: </span></strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210304/reader-question-do-british-second-home-owners-in-italy-need-to-get-an-italian-driving-licence/"><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Reader question: Do British second-home owners in Italy need to get an Italian driving licence?</span></strong></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">What seems to be a stumbling block for many is the language barrier, as it’s not possible to take the tests in English.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Some of Italy's foreign residents have told us that they’ve been putting off getting their Italian driving licence, as they were so daunted by this part of the process.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Those who’ve done it and made it through the other side, </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">patente</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> proudly in hand, admit the language needed is “technical and formal”. So much so, that you’ll know how to label engine parts and tyre terminology once you’re through.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As there is an Italian Driving Manual and several online portals for practising the theoretical knowledge in Italian (see the bottom of the page for details), we’ll focus on the practical side of getting your Italian driving licence - the language you’ll need in your driving lessons and the final exam, the </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">esame di guida.</span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It’s likely your instructor will speak to you in the imperative, the command form, as it’s the most appropriate for asking you to do something quickly. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Let’s assume you’re on good terms with your instructor and we’re using the informal version of the imperative.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Here are some useful phrases and driving-related vocabulary that will help you to achieve motoring freedom.</span></p><p><b>Driving basics: getting going</b></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Accendi la macchina</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Turn on the car</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Accendi le luci anteriori</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Put on your headlights</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metti la freccia</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Put on your indicator</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gira il volante a sinistra/destra</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Turn the wheel to the left/right</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Il semaforo è verde, rosso, giallo</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: The traffic light is green, red, yellow</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ferma la macchina</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Stop the car</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Accelera</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Speed up</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Frena</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Brake </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Rallenta / Riduci la velocità</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Reduce your speed</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Piede sulla frizione</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Step on the clutch </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mettiti la cintura</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Put on your seatbelt</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Assicurati che gli specchietti siano ben posizionati</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Make sure your rearview mirrors are correctly positioned</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20200701/driving-in-europe-who-are-the-worst-drivers-in-europe/">Who are the worst drivers in Europe?</a></strong></p><p><b>Gears (Marce)</b></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metti la prima, la seconda, la terza, la quarta, la quinta marcia</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Go into first, second, third, fourth, fifth gear</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metti in folle</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Put the gearbox in neutral</span></p><p><b>Turning and moving around</b></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Vai in questo senso unico</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Drive along this one-way road </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Dai la precedenza</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Give way</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Supera il camion</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Overtake the lorry</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Entra/inmettiti in autostrada/rotonda</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Merge onto the motorway/roundabout </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ricorda che è una strada a senso unico/a doppio senso</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Remember it’s a one-way/two-way road </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Prendi la prima/seconda/terza uscita: Take the first/second/third exit</span></p>[caption id="attachment_630279" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img class="wp-image-630279 size-post-thumbnail" src="/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/000_1PP2EA-646x431.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="427" /> (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI/AFP)[/caption]<p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Controlla il punto cieco</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Check your blind spot </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Guarda lo specchietto retrovisore/posteriore</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Look through the rearview mirror</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cambia corsia</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Change lane</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mettiti nella corsia interna/esterna</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Take the inside/outside lane</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Prendi la prossima uscita</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> : Take the next exit</span></p><p><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;">READ ALSO: </span></strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210210/covid-19-italy-confirms-new-extension-for-expired-id-documents/"><strong><span style="font-size: 12pt;">Covid-19: Italy confirms new extension for expired ID documents</span></strong></a></p><p><b>Precautions</b></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Non superare i limiti</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Don’t go over the speed limit</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Attento(a) alla svolta/curva</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Be careful with the turn/bend</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fai attraversare i pedoni sulle strisce</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Let the pedestrians cross at the zebra crossing</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Assicurati che l’incrocio sia libero</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Make sure there’s no oncoming traffic at the crossing </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO:<a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210113/british-drivers-in-europe-to-escape-speed-camera-fines-for-now/"> <span style="font-size: 12pt;">British drivers in Europe to escape speed camera fines (and vice versa)</span></a></strong></p><p><b>Parking </b></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metti la retromarcia</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Reverse </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Accendi le luci d’emergenza/le quattro frecce</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Put on your emergency/hazard lights</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Parcheggia a nastro/a lisca di pesce/a pettine</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Parallel park, park at an angle, park in line</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tira/togli il freno a mano:</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Pull up/down the handbrake </span></p><p><b>Extra useful phrases</b></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Suona il clacson</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Honk your horn</span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Aziona i tergicristalli</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Put on the windshield wipers</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210212/getting-an-italian-driving-licence-post-brexit-what-you-need-to-know/">What you need to know about getting an Italian driving licence post-Brexit</a></strong></p><p>Now you're all set for the road, you can prepare for your theory exam with these useful sites:</p><ul dir="ltr"><li aria-level="1"><p dir="ltr" role="presentation"><a href="http://www.mininterno.net/">http://www.mininterno.net</a></p></li><li aria-level="1"><p dir="ltr" role="presentation"><a href="https://www.patentati.it/">https://www.patentati.it</a></p></li><li aria-level="1"><p dir="ltr" role="presentation"><a href="http://www.quizpatenteonline.it/">http://www.quizpatenteonline.it</a></p></li></ul><p><strong>For more information on driving in Italy, check the Italian government’s page on <a href="https://mit.gov.it/come-fare-per/patenti-mezzi-e-abilitazioni/patenti-mezzi-stradali/conseguimento-patente-b">steps to obtain a Patente B.</a></strong></p>
Member comments