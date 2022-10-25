Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LANGUAGE AND CULTURE

Italian word of the day: ‘Sopportare’

It's worth putting up with this word.

Published: 11 March 2021 13:20 CET
Updated: 25 October 2022 15:08 CEST
Italian word of the day: 'Sopportare'
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Let’s get one thing straight first off: sopportare is not to be confused with supportare

The second verb means roughly the same as the English word it resembles: ‘to support’. But the first is for when you’re a lot less enthusiastic.

Hear how to pronounce sopportare:

The meaning of sopportare is related to supporting something, but in one specific sense: it means bearing a weight, like columns support the roof of a building. 

Questi pilastri sopportano l’intera spinta della volta.
These pillars support the entire weight of the vault. 

From there, the word takes on the figurative sense of bearing something. The implication is that it’s something difficult you have to ‘take’ or ‘endure’ – such as pain, or a big expense. 

Sono stato io a sopportare il maggior danno.
I was the one who took the biggest loss.

È una donna che nella sua vita ha sopportato continue ingiustizie.
She’s a woman who has endured continual injustices throughout her life. 

Saying you sopporti (‘put up with’) someone is very different, then, to saying you supporti (‘support’) them.

And if the feeling’s mutual, you can use the reflexive form of the verb (sopportarsi) to describe people putting up with each other.

I due coniugi si sopportano per amore dei figli.
The two spouses put up with each other for the sake of their children.

Of course, there are some things you just can’t take: that’s when you use sopportare in the negative, to say you ‘can’t stand’ or ‘can’t bear’ something (or someone).

Non sopporto i maleducati.
I can’t bear people with bad manners.

Non ti sopporto più!
I can’t stand you any more!

You might say such things are insopportabile: ‘intolerable’ or simply ‘insupportable’. 

See our complete Word of the Day archive here.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ITALIAN WORD OF THE DAY

Italian word of the day: ‘Fregare’

Don’t let this deceptive word rub you the wrong way.

Published: 21 October 2022 17:31 CEST
Italian word of the day: ‘Fregare’

Like many other Italian verbs, ‘fregare’ can have multiple meanings depending on the way it’s used and on the overall context of a conversation.

As such, it can – and does – cause problems for non-native speakers who may not be familiar with the lesser-known meanings of the verb. 

Let’s start with its most common usage. 

Fregare’ is possibly the most natural Italian rendition of the English verb ‘to scrub’ and, when bearing such a meaning, it is invariably used in relation to cleaning, primarily household chores.

For instance, after a meal, an Italian friend or relative might ask you the following question: 

Puoi aiutarmi a pulire i piatti? C’è una pentola da fregare là.

Could you help me do the dishes? There’s a pot that needs scrubbing over there.

On a similar note, ‘fregare’ could also be translated with the English ‘to rub’, as in this case:

Ho freddo.

Fregati il petto!

I’m cold.

Rub your chest!

But, these are just the most literal, and perhaps most unproblematic, meanings of the verb. 

In fact, aside from the afore-mentioned ’scrubbing’ and ‘rubbing’, ‘fregare’ is also widely used to indicate the not-so-noble act of deceiving or tricking someone for personal gain.

For instance, if someone tried to hand you a fake 50-euro banknote, you’d be well justified in accusing them of trying to ‘fregarvi’ (‘swindle you’).

Interestingly, the popular word ‘fregatura’, which corresponds to the English ‘scam’ or ‘hoax’, stems precisely from the above meaning of the verb.

But, there’s more. While on the subject of illicit or socially reprehensible deeds, it’s worth mentioning that ‘fregare’ can also mean ‘to steal’ or ‘to nick’, especially so when in reference to items of no great inherent value.

For instance:

Qualcuno ha rubato il mio bonsai la scorsa notte. Si dovrebbero vergognare.

Someone stole my bonsai tree last night. Shame on them.

Finally, ‘fregare’ might also be used to refer to the very subtle art of not caring about stuff that others may expect you to care about.

However, this peculiar usage of the verb requires an equally peculiar construction. Notably, the speaker must place the appropriate personal pronoun particles (‘me’, ‘te’, ‘se’, ‘ce’, ‘ve’, ‘se’) and the pronoun ‘ne’ (meaning ‘of it’) before the verb ‘fregare’, which, as in all applicable cases, must be conjugated according to to its subject.

Cosa ne pensi della cucina fusion?

Sinceramente, me ne frego.

What do you think of fusion cuisine?

To be honest, I don’t really care about it.

Hai ascoltato l’ultimo album di Nino D’Angelo?

Ma chi se ne frega…

Have you listened to Nino D’Angelo’s latest album?

Who the hell cares…

As you can see from the above examples, this is not a particularly nice way to say that the subject of a conversation doesn’t really concern you, so, unless you truly can’t help it, you might be better off using other verbs or constructions.

Truth be told, even when employed with the meaning of ‘stealing (something)’ or ‘tricking (someone)’, the verb ‘fregare’ is barely ever used in formal settings and often avoided altogether when speaking with people you don’t know well. 

As such, use it cautiously.

Do you have an Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

SHOW COMMENTS