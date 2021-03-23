Reader question: Do you need a health card to get vaccinated in Italy?

Question: How does someone who doesn’t have an Italian healthcare card get vaccinated against Covid-19? The registration website asks for a tessera sanitaria number, but I don’t have one.

The Local has received versions of this question ever since Italy began its vaccination campaign at the end of December, and it’s only becoming more urgent as the programme opens up to more priority groups (currently over-80s and in many regions, over-70s).

Health officials have repeatedly stressed that Covid-19 vaccines should be offered to everyone in Italy, including foreign residents. “All people will be vaccinated who are present on the Italian territory, residents with or without a residence permit,” states the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) in its official vaccination FAQs.

The country has a principle of making essential healthcare available to everyone, regardless of nationality or immigration status. That includes vaccinations against potentially severe infectious diseases, such as Covid-19.

So we know that foreigners are entitled to get vaccinated in Italy. But in practice, it’s a bit more complicated.

According to AIFA, “a valid identity document and health card (tessera sanitaria) are required” for vaccination.

Every regional health service has an online platform where residents can book an appointment for their jab, if they’re in one of the categories currently being vaccinated. Most of these have a section to fill in the number of a tessera sanitaria: the health card that shows you’re enrolled with the national healthcare service, or Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN).

If you are signed up to the SSN but your health card is out of date, the good news is that it might not stop you from booking your shot. The Italian authorities have extended expired documents several times over the past year as the pandemic makes it harder to renew paperwork, and The Local is aware of at least one case where a US national with an out-of-date tessera sanitaria was able to book and get a vaccine.

If this is your situation, try calling your regional health service’s vaccination hotline and registering over the phone. You may be able to identify yourself using your codice fiscale (fiscal code) instead of your tessera sanitaria. Take your expired card to your appointment with you regardless.

If you do not have a health card because you are not enrolled in the SSN, things get trickier.

The only official guidance from AIFA is for “socially vulnerable people”, both Italian and foreign nationals, who may not have the usual paperwork: according to their FAQs, people in this category can show “any document (including expired ones) stating the identity of the person receiving the vaccine, the health card (tessera sanitaria), the European Health Insurance Card, the STP code (straniero temporaneamente presente – Temporarily present foreign person) and the ENI code (Europeo non iscritto – Non registered European citizen)”.

Note that both the ENI code (for EU nationals) and the STP code (for non-EU nationals) are only for foreigners in Italy who are unable to pay for their own medical treatment.

If you are in a vaccination priority category and have one of these documents, try calling your regional health service’s vaccine hotline to explain your situation and ask if they will allow you to register. Another person is allowed to call on your behalf, so ask for help if you need it.

But The Local has also heard from readers who say they were told flat-out by their local health authorities that they would not be able to register for vaccination without first signing up for national healthcare, which some foreign residents might not do for a variety of complex and legitimate reasons.

What seems clear is that, with Italy struggling to get vaccines even to people who have every piece of paperwork, health authorities have not yet decided on a standard process for those who are not enrolled in the national health service. Until they do, some foreign residents who might otherwise be eligible will probably face delays in getting vaccinated.

The Local recently put this question to the British Embassy in Rome, who told us: “Further information is due to be made available on the process for those who live in Italy but who do not hold an Italian healthcare card to book a vaccine so please continue to consult the relevant Italian government websites”, including AIFA’s guidelines, regional health authorities’ websites, and the Ministry of Health’s vaccination site.

We will publish any new information as we get it. In the meantime the best advice we can give is to call your regional vaccination hotline rather than trying to register online, and to look into whether you are eligible to enrol in Italy’s public health system (find a guide here).

Even if you’re not, ultimately you should be able to get vaccinated at one of the walk-in clinics Italy has promised to set up around the country by the time doses are more widely available. For now, however, vaccination in Italy remains by appointment only.