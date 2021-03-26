Cruise ships to no longer sail past St Mark’s Square in Venice

Ministers for infrastructure, culture, tourism and the environment jointly took the decision “to protect a cultural and historical heritage that belongs not only to Italy but to the entire world”, a statement said.

However, getting cruise ships to dock at Marghera port — rather than in the tourist terminal in Venice’s historic centre — is only a “temporary” solution, it added.

The four ministers announced a “call for ideas” to create a cruise ship terminal outside the lagoon “and give a structural and definitive solution to the problem of large ship transit in Venice”.

Before the coronavirus pandemic brought the industry to a halt, cruise ship traffic boomed in Venice, bringing millions of extra visitors to the Unesco World Heritage city.

But to critics, giant tourist vessels were an eyesore and potential safety hazard, passing exceptionally close to Venice’s historic buildings, as well as a threat to the fragile ecosystem of its lagoon.



Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP

The liners have not sailed from Venice since cruises were first blocked last spring, even as they resumed briefly over the summer. Both of Italy’s biggest lines, Costa and MSC Cruises, redirected their ships to bigger ports near Trieste, Genova and Rome instead.

Cruise ships in Italy are currently halted as part of lockdown measures against the coronavirus pandemic, with Costa saying it will resume sailing in May when it hopes it will once more be possible for passengers to disembark for excursions in Italy.