MAPS: Which regions of Italy are vaccinating people fastest?

Home vaccinations in northern Italy. Photo: Marco Bertorello / AFP
These charts show what percentage of the population in each region of Italy has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Looking at the sheer number of vaccinations per region, densely populated Lombardy is way out in front, followed by Lazio, the region of Rome.

Unsurprisingly, Molise and Valle D’Aosta – Italy’s two least populated regions – are at the bottom of the table.

But when you look at what percentage of its total population each region has fully vaccinated so far, a different picture emerges.

By this measure Valle D’Aosta is actually at the top, alongside Friuli Venezia Giulia (5.8 percent of residents fully vaccinated in each), while Calabria (3.6 percent) and Sardinia (3.5 percent) come last.

The percentage of Italy’s total population of around 60 million fully vaccinated to date is 4.5 percent, according to the GIMBE Foundation, an independent health think tank that has compared the Italian government’s official vaccination data with population statistics.

Most regions of Italy are currently focusing on vaccinating people aged 80 and over, and the percentage of this age group that has had both shots is much higher: 20.7 percent across Italy as a whole.

Breaking it down by region, GIMBE’s analysis shows that the region of Trentino-Alto Adige/South Tyrol has fully vaccinated the highest percentage of its over-80s (38.8 percent in the autonomous province of Trento and 41.2 percent in the autonomous province of Bolzano), followed by Basilicata (36.3 percent).

Sardinia is still in last place (6.2 percent), but second to last comes Tuscany (8.5 percent).

Overall, 20.7 percent of Italy’s population aged 80 or over has had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Find out how to register for vaccination in your region of Italy here.

