Children lead the way in Italy’s reduced Good Friday service

The Local
news@thelocal.com
@thelocaleurope
covid-19good-fridaypopereligion

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Children lead the way in Italy's reduced Good Friday service
A girl hands the Cross to Pope Francis as he leads the celebration of the Way of the Cross (Via Crucis) as part of Good Friday on April 2, 2021 at St. Peter's square in the Vatican, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Angelo CARCONI / POOL / AFP)
The Local
news@thelocal.com
@thelocaleurope

Pope Francis held a scaled down 'Way of the Cross' service on Friday in a quiet St. Peter's Square due to Italy's lockdown measures. The poignant procession saw children take the spotlight to share their dreams and fears.

Rome’s famous Via Crucis religious service commemorated the final hours of Jesus’ life in an empty St. Peter’s Square, cleared out of tourists in compliance with coronavirus restrictions.

Crowds numbering tens of thousands usually attend the torchlit vigil, but this year only around 200 people looked on at a distance.

READ ALSO: Why is Good Friday not a holiday in Italy?

Candles were placed across the square in front of St. Peter’s Basilica to form the shape of a cross. The tradition goes that the Pope moves around the 14 Stations of the Cross, saying meditations at each one.

Children and young people of Rome observe the Stations of the Cross during the celebration of the Way of the Cross (Via Crucis) led by Pope Francis (Rear C) as part of Good Friday on April 2, 2021 at St. Peter’s square in the Vatican, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

This year, children wrote these prayers. Boy and girl scouts from Umbria and schoolchildren from Rome read out their worship, stopping at each Station as a group.

Each prayer related the experiences of children to those of Jesus. In a moving homage to the 13th Station, when Jesus was believed to be taken down from the cross, a child told a story of an ambulance coming to take his grandfather away, who later died of Covid-19.

READ ALSO: Six Easter-inspired Italian phrases explained

Children and young people of Rome (L) observe the Stations of the Cross during the celebration of the Way of the Cross (Via Crucis) led by Pope Francis (Rear C) as part of Good Friday. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)

It’s the second consecutive year the proceedings didn’t take place at the capital’s Colosseum, which by now have become an Easter tradition since Pope Paul VI brought back the service in 1964.

Easter Masses are due to be held across the Easter weekend, culminating in the key date on the Christian calendar, Easter Sunday, when the Pope delivers his message, “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world).

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Italy ramps up police checks over Easter to prevent Covid-19 surge

Italy ramps up police checks over Easter to prevent Covid-19 surge

Europe’s slow vaccine rollout is ‘prolonging the pandemic’ as infections surge

Europe’s slow vaccine rollout is ‘prolonging the pandemic’ as infections surge

Pope criticises the mafia for ‘exploiting’ the pandemic

Pope criticises the mafia for ‘exploiting’ the pandemic

IN PICTURES: Protests spread across Europe as coronavirus surges create new lockdowns

IN PICTURES: Protests spread across Europe as coronavirus surges create new lockdowns

Could ‘health passports’ kickstart travel around Europe?

‘The pain of an entire nation’: Italy marks first day of remembrance for Covid-19 dead

COMPARE: How European countries are faring against ‘third wave’ of Covid infections

Covid-19: The essential Italian you need to know for getting tested and vaccinated