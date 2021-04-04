First passengers take Covid-tested flights from US to Milan

airlinecovid-19flightquarantinetravel

First passengers take Covid-tested flights from US to Milan
A passenger looks on at Malpensa Airport in Milan, on 3 April 2021 after disembarking from the first "Covid-tested" and "quarantine-free" flight from New York to northern Italy. (Photo by Piero Cruciatti / AFP)
Travellers from New York arrived in Italy's Milan Malpensa airport on the route's first Covid-tested and "quarantine-free" flight on Saturday.

The biggest airport in northern Italy has now begun its flight schedule of Covid-tested flights from the United States, making passengers exempt from the 14 days of self-isolation normally required.

“It is the first ever flight from New York since the end of March 2020. It took a year to restart this crucial connection for people and the economy,” said Armando Brunini, CEO of SEA Milan Airports, in a press conference.

“We hope that restrictions will be loosened as soon as possible: if they are safe flights, we must allow their use also for those who fly for tourism,” he added.

READ ALSO: How soon can Italy hope to restart tourism this summer?

Armando Brunini, CEO of SEA Milan Airports, talks to journalists at Malpensa Airport in Milan on April 3rd 2021, after the first “Covid-tested” and “quarantine-free” flight landed from New York to northern Italy. Passengers were tested by healthcare workers for Covid-19 upon disembarking. (Photo by Piero Cruciatti / AFP)

Around 100 people arrived from the Big Apple following the Italian Health Ministry’s decision to permit travellers to enter Italy on these Covid-tested services.

Passengers have already been taking such special quarantine-free flights to Rome Fiumicino airport. But the Ministry extended the scheme to Italy’s second-largest airport with a date set until at least the end of June 2021, as stated in a circular issued on March 10th.

To be permitted on the flight, passengers must test negative in a rapid antigen test for coronavirus no more than 48 hours before boarding and they must get tested again immediately on arrival.

An airport hostess waits to assist passengers going through a test area to undergo a rapid antigen swab test for Covid-19 at Malpensa Airport in Milan on April 3rd 2021, after disembarking from the first “Covid-tested” and “quarantine-free” flight from New York to northern Italy. (Photo by Piero Cruciatti / AFP)

Those wishing to travel must also fill in a digital location form before boarding, the Digital Passenger Locator Form (dPLF).

After completion of this document, passengers receive an email with a QR code, which must be given at the check-in desk in order to be allowed on the flight.

Also during check-in, travellers must provide a completed self-declaration form, specific just to these Covid-tested flights, which declare why you are entering Italy from abroad.

A medical worker shows a Covid-19 rapid antigen test, in the test area at Malpensa Airport. (Photo by Piero Cruciatti / AFP)

There’s more paperwork still. Upon landing in Italy, travellers must present another self-declaration form to the police. Again, this relates to Covid-tested flights only.

READ ALSO: 

A passenger undergoes a swab test for Covid-19 at Malpensa Airport in Milan.  (Photo by Piero Cruciatti / AFP)

At present, the travel scheme between the United States and Milan covers passengers coming from New York (JFK) on Delta Air Lines flight DL 118 and American Airlines flight AA198.

International travel into and out of Italy is still restricted, with rules varying according to country of origin. But, there are hopes that tourism will resume this summer throughout Europe with the anticipated EU “health passport”.

For the latest updates on travel to Italy, see here.

