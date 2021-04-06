Italian expression of the day: ‘Fallo e basta’

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sometimes we all need a little extra motivation. Luckily, Italian has a phrase to help with that - and it’s a pretty satisfying one to say.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You might wish your friends or family members would stop the endless discussion over the best way to do something and just get on with the job. Or maybe you’re the one who’s had a leisurely lunch and can’t face whatever task awaits. In laid-back Italy, there are likely to be plenty of such moments.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So whenever you want to make clear that it’s time for less talk and more action, we recommend a hearty </span><em><b>fallo e basta</b></em><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This expression literally means “do it and enough”, and it’s used much like the English “just do it”.</span></p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pensi troppo, fallo e basta.</span></em></p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-weight: 400;">You think too much, just get it done.</span></p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20191216/italian-expression-of-the-day-smettila/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Smettila</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> di agitarti, fallo e basta.</span></em></p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Stop stressing, just do it.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In this case, </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">fallo</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is an imperative form of the verb</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> fare</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> (to do), and not the noun meaning a foul (as in football). It also shouldn’t be confused with the verb form </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">farlo</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which has a slightly different meaning and is usually used when giving someone permission to do something. See a detailed explanation (in Italian) </span><a href="https://italianosemplicemente.com/2017/07/09/falla-finita-fallo-per-me/#:~:text=Sicuramente%20non%20si%20pu%C3%B2%20dire,l'imperativo%20del%20verbo%20fare.&text=Quindi%20analogamente%20a%20%E2%80%9Cmangialo%2C%20scrivilo,l'imperativo%20del%20verbo%20fare."><span style="font-weight: 400;">here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And of course, you can use the word </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181121/italian-word-of-the-day-basta/"><i>basta</i></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> alone or as part of other phrases when you’ve simply had enough.</span></p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ora basta!</span></em></p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Enough already!</span></p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><em><span style="font-weight: 400;">Lo farò, </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190404/italian-expression-of-the-day-punto-e-basta/">punto e basta</a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></em></p><p style="padding-left: 40px;"><span style="font-weight: 400;">I'm doing it, and that's that.</span></p><p><b>See our complete Word of the Day archive </b><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/tag/word+of+the+day"><b>here</b></a><b>.</b></p><p><b>Do you have a favourite Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.</b></p>
