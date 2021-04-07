Italy extends quarantine for EU travellers until end of April

The quarantine requirement for travellers from the European Union or Schengen Zone, which mandates five days in isolation, will remain in place until April 30th, according to the Italian Health Ministry.

Introduced on March 31st, the rule was initially imposed until April 6th but has been extended from April 7-30th by a new ordinance.

It requires people arriving from any other member of the EU or Schengen Zone to test negative for coronavirus no more than 48 hours before arriving in Italy, then spend five days in quarantine regardless. They must then take another test after self-isolating.

Previously EU travellers were only required to test negative before arrival, with quarantine reserved for people arriving from outside the bloc.

The change in the rules was introduced shortly before the long Easter weekend, in a move that seemed aimed at discouraging residents of Italy from taking trips overseas while the country went into temporary lockdown over the holiday.

But it has been extended amid high case numbers in Italy and other European countries, several of which are currently in some form of lockdown.

Restrictions are set to remain tight across Italy until at least the end of April, with only essential travel between towns or regions allowed.

Tourism within the EU remains possible under Italy’s international travel restrictions, but is discouraged by the Italian Foreign Ministry which urges people to avoid any overseas trips unless absolutely necessary.

Under the Health Ministry’s latest ordinance, the five-day quarantine also applies to travellers arriving from the UK and Israel, who previously had to spend 14 days in isolation.

And most travellers from Austria, who had been subject to three coronavirus tests and two weeks in quarantine, will now follow the same rules as the rest of the EU, though people departing from the Austrian state of Tyrol must continue to spend 14 days in isolation.