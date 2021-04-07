Why is Italy’s coronavirus vaccine plan missing its targets?

People line up outside a vaccination hub in Rome. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
Italy's Covid-19 vaccination campaign remains a long way from meeting the government's targets, and slowed down further over Easter. What's causing the hold-up, and when might things improve?
Clare Speak
clare.speak@thelocal.com
clarespeak
7 April 2021
15:05 CEST
Updated
7 April 2021
17:00 CEST
Member comments
In Lombardy, the vaccine is still invisible. No news. No signs of changes. Our 94 year old mother has not received any news of a vaccine, nor has the 100 year old mother of the pharmacist. Corruption. We suspect underhanded dealings for profit…
I know loads of people who have had the vaccine. It is inaccurate to say that it is ‘invisible’.
I thought the Draghi government would make changes and be god-like, it seems not.