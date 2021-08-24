EXPLAINED: How do you take your driving test in Italy?

Whether it’s because you’ve moved to a rural location and can no longer rely on public transport, or because you’ve been hit by the Brexit rule change, there are all sorts of reasons why people who have relocated to Italy may have to take their driving test in the country.

If you’re a resident in Italy and want to drive on the nation’s roads, it’s mandatory to get an Italian patente di guida. (Non-residents do not face this requirement.)

Unfortunately for those who aren’t fluent in Italian, the country does not give the option to sit the test in English – making the process even more challenging.

But it can still be done. Here’s a breakdown of the steps to obtaining your licence in Italy, and the resources you’ll need.

Medical certificate

To apply for a Patente B, which is the licence for cars (and motorbikes up to 125cc), you have to be at least 18 years old and in a good enough state of health. You’ll need a medical certificate, obtained via a checkup on your eyesight, physical condition and mental health.

The country’s highway code states that this certificate must come from an authorised doctor.

Permit application

With your medical certificate in hand, you can then apply for your provisional licence or permit at the local Ministry of Transport office, the ‘uffici della motorizzazione civile’.

There’s usually at least one of these in every town. You can find a list of locations on the Ministry’s website.

A driving school, or ‘autoscuola’ can in fact obtain the temporary driving permit on your behalf.

This document is valid for six months – which is the time frame for passing your theory test, as stated on the Italian Ministry of Transport website.

What documents do you need?

To apply for the licence, you need to provide:

A completed TT 2112 application form.

Proof of payment of €26.40 to current account 9001 (pre-printed stamps, ‘bolletino’, available at post offices and motor vehicle registration offices)

Proof of payment of €16.00 to current account 4028 using the same methods as above.

A valid identity document, for example a passport + photocopy.

Photocopy of the medical certificate along with receipt of payment.

Taking the theory test

You’ve got two shots to pass you theory exam within the six month timeframe.

From there, you have five months from the month following the date you pass the theory test to take the practical test. You have two chances to pass that test too.

A driving school can coach you on what you need to learn to pass the theory exam – and some may even offer language help.

The theory test is often the part non-Italians who need to sit the Italian driving test find most daunting – with some readers telling us they’re still putting it off because they don’t feel confident enough with either the language or the large amount of detailed theoretical knowledge needed.

READ ALSO: The language you need to pass your Italian driving test

The following sites contain useful resources to supplement your lessons, along with the Italian Driver’s Manual:

Once you’ve passed your theory exam, you’ll receive the foglia rosa, the ‘pink slip’ permit which allows you to move on to the practical test. Taking the practical test

After you’ve been issued with this, you have six months to take and pass the practical driving exam.

But there’s another step to complete first.

Six hours of driving lessons with an approved instructor are compulsory – even if you’ve already been driving for many years and already have a licence from another country.

The lessons must include driving at night, on motorways and on roads outside of urban areas.

READ ALSO: ‘Expect the unexpected’: What you need to know about driving in Italy

Once that’s out of the way, the practical exam is the final stage of the process.

To take the practical exam, you must provide the following:

Photocopy of your tax code ( codice fiscale ) or health card showing your tax code at the time of booking the practical test.

Proof of payment of €16.00 to bank account 4028 (pre-printed stamps, ‘ bolletino ’, available at post offices and motor vehicle registration offices).

A certificate of attendance to show you took those compulsory six hours of driving tuition.

The test usually takes around 20 minutes, and if you pass you’ll receive your Italian licence there and then.

Remember:

You can’t hold two licences at the same time, so you’ll surrender any from other countries when you get your Italian patente.

There’s a time limit from the moment you pass the theory part. If it expires, you have to start from the beginning. If you fail, you need to account for the time it takes to re-sit a test.

As you have 12 months in tota from obtaining residency in Italy, it’s advisable to get started as soon as possible.