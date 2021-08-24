EXPLAINED: How do you take your driving test in Italy?

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Whether it’s because you’ve moved to a rural location and can no longer rely on public transport, or because you’ve been hit by the <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210212/getting-an-italian-driving-licence-post-brexit-what-you-need-to-know/">Brexit rule change</a>, there are all sorts of reasons why people who have relocated to Italy may have to take their driving test in the country.</span></p><p>If you’re a resident in Italy and want to drive on the nation’s roads, it’s mandatory to get an Italian <i>patente di guida. </i>(Non-residents <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210304/reader-question-do-british-second-home-owners-in-italy-need-to-get-an-italian-driving-licence/">do not face this requirement</a>.)</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Unfortunately for those who aren’t fluent in Italian, the country does not give the option to sit the test in English - making the process even more challenging.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But it can still be done. Here’s a breakdown of the steps to obtaining your licence in Italy, and the resources you'll need.</span></p><p><b>Medical certificate</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To apply for a </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Patente B</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which is the licence for cars (and motorbikes up to 125cc), you have to be at least 18 years old and in a good enough state of health. You’ll need a medical certificate, obtained via a checkup on your eyesight, physical condition and mental health.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The country's highway code states that this certificate must come from an </span><a href="https://mit.gov.it/come-fare-per/patenti-mezzi-abilitazioni/patenti-mezzi-stradali/medici-abilitati-accertamento-requisiti-fisici-psichici-per-patente-di-guida"><span style="font-weight: 400;">authorised doctor</span></a>.</p>[caption id="attachment_629806" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img class="size-post-thumbnail wp-image-629806" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/000_1SS8JJ-646x431.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="427" /> <span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Photo by Jure Makovec/AFP</em></span>[/caption]<p><b>Permit application</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With your medical certificate in hand, you can then apply for your provisional licence or permit at the local Ministry of Transport office, the ‘</span><a href="https://www.ilportaledellautomobilista.it/gms/ricerca/-1/Visualizza"><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">uffici della motorizzazione civile</span></i></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">’.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There’s usually at least one of these in every town. You can </span><a href="https://www.ilportaledellautomobilista.it/gms/ricerca/$N/$N"><span style="font-weight: 400;">find a list of locations</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on the Ministry's website.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A driving school, or ‘</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">autoscuola</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">’ can in fact</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> obtain the temporary driving permit on your behalf.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This document is valid for six months - which is</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the time frame for passing your theory test, as stated on the </span><a href="https://mit.gov.it/come-fare-per/patenti-mezzi-e-abilitazioni/patenti-mezzi-stradali/conseguimento-patente-b"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Italian Ministry of Transport website.</span></a></p><p><b>What documents do you need?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To apply for the licence, you need to provide:</span></p><ul><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">A completed </span><a href="https://www.ilportaledellautomobilista.it/Moduli/app"><span style="font-weight: 400;">TT 2112</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> application form.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Proof of payment of €26.40 to current account 9001 (pre-printed stamps, ‘bolletino’, available at post offices and motor vehicle registration offices)</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Proof of payment of €16.00 to current account 4028 using the same methods as above.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">A valid identity document, for example a passport + photocopy.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Photocopy of the medical certificate along with receipt of payment.</span></li></ul><p><b>Taking the theory test</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You’ve got two shots to pass you theory exam within the six month timeframe.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From there, you have five months from the month following the date you pass the theory test to take the practical test. Y</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">ou have two chances to pass that test too.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A driving school can coach you on what you need to learn to pass the theory exam - and some may even offer language help.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The theory test is often the part </span><a href="https://www.mit.gov.it/mit/site.php?p=cm&o=vd&id=308"><span style="font-weight: 400;">non-Italians who need to sit the Italian driving test</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> find most daunting - with some readers telling us they’re still putting it off because they don’t feel confident enough with either the language or the large amount of detailed theoretical knowledge needed.</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210310/getting-your-italian-driving-licence-the-language-you-need-to-pass-your-test/#comment-13784">The language you need to pass your Italian driving test</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The following sites contain useful resources to supplement your lessons, along with the Italian Driver’s Manual:</span></p><ul><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><a href="http://www.mininterno.net/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">http://www.mininterno.net</span></a></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><a href="https://www.patentati.it/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">https://www.patentati.it</span></a></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="http://www.quizpatenteonline.it/">http://www.quizpatenteonline.it</a></span></li></ul><p>Once you’ve passed your theory exam, you’ll receive the <i>foglia rosa</i>, the ‘pink slip’ permit which allows you to move on to the practical test. <b>Taking the practical test</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">After you’ve been issued with this, you have six months to take and pass the practical driving exam.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But there’s another step to complete first.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Six hours of driving lessons with an approved instructor are compulsory - even if you’ve already been driving for many years and already have a licence from another country.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The lessons must include driving at night, on motorways and on roads outside of urban areas.</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181128/expect-the-unexpected-what-you-need-to-know-about-driving-in-italy" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20181128/expect-the-unexpected-what-you-need-to-know-about-driving-in-italy" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-element-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&q=https://www.thelocal.it/20181128/expect-the-unexpected-what-you-need-to-know-about-driving-in-italy&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwiSuNvYs_zrAhWtMewKHX5yAdkQFjAIegQIABAC&usg=AOvVaw3HHsrCQXL_WwBgeUuGvku0">'Expect the unexpected': What you need to know about driving in Italy</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Once that’s out of the way, the practical exam is the final stage of the process.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To take the practical exam, you must provide the following:</span></p><ul><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Photocopy of your tax code (</span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190711/codice-fiscale-how-to-get-your-italian-tax-code"><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">codice fiscale</span></i></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">) or </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20201203/tessera-sanitaria-how-do-you-apply-for-or-renew-your-italian-health-card"><span style="font-weight: 400;">health card</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showing your tax code at the time of booking the practical test.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Proof of payment of €16.00 to bank account 4028 (pre-printed stamps, ‘</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">bolletino</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">’, available at post offices and motor vehicle registration offices).</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">A certificate of attendance to show you took those compulsory six hours of driving tuition.</span></li></ul><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The test usually takes around 20 minutes, and if you pass you’ll receive your Italian licence there and then.</span></p><p><b>Remember:</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You can’t hold two licences at the same time, so you’ll surrender any from other countries when you get your Italian </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">patente</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There’s a time limit from the moment you pass the theory part. If it expires, you have to start from the beginning. If you fail, you need to account for the time it takes to re-sit a test.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As you have 12 months in tota from obtaining residency in Italy, it’s advisable to get started as soon as possible.</span></p>
