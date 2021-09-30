Freelance or employee: Which is the best way to work in Italy?

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Living in Italy is the dream for many, but making that fantasy come true long-term usually involves finding a way to support yourself financially. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s true that you may have to be extra tenacious if you want to work in Italy. </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210406/italy-loses-almost-one-million-jobs-in-a-year-to-the-coronavirus-crisis/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Almost one million people have lost their jobs</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> over the past year, since the country was first hit by the outbreak.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">No group came out of the findings unscathed, as the employed and self-employed alike of all ages were impacted by the economic backlash of the coronavirus. The country counts among one of Europe’s hardest hit, reporting its </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210202/italy-reports-one-of-europes-worst-economic-slumps-in-2020/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">biggest shrinkage in GDP since the end of World War II</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But the possibility of finding work remains. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It’s expected that Italy’s fortunes will see an upswing, even if minimal at present, as the European Commission forecasts that </span><a href="https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/economic-performance-and-forecasts/economic-performance-country/italy/economic-forecast-italy_en"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Italy’s GDP will grow next year</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> compared to 2021.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Contrary to popular belief, this is a good time to move to Italy for work," said tax and finance expert Nicolò Bolla of <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210202/italy-reports-one-of-europes-worst-economic-slumps-in-2020/">Accounting Bolla</a>. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210401/doing-business-in-italy-the-essential-etiquette-you-need-to-know/">Doing business in Italy: The essential etiquette you need to know</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"There are </span><a href="https://www.agenziaentrate.gov.it/portale/web/english/nse/individuals/tax-incentives-for-attracting-human-capital-in-italy"><span style="font-weight: 400;">tax deductions for newcomers</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to the country, meaning that if you’re smart enough, you could find a position that allows you to enjoy the Italian lifestyle and bring in more income.”</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In tumultuous times, it may be tempting to go down the employed route for security. But it’s not that black and white - and choosing one path doesn’t preclude you from changing your mind later.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“You can be flexible. If you come to Italy as a freelancer, you can then become an employee and vice versa,” Bolla said.</span></p><p><b>The first questions you should ask yourself</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Your country of origin is the jumping-off point. EU nationals can stay and work in Italy with a much more straightforward set of rules, whereas non-EU citizens have plenty more bureaucratic hoops to jump through.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since Britain left the EU this year, </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210126/brexit-what-brits-need-to-know-about-visas-for-italy"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Brits are now counted as third country nationals</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, along with Americans and Candians, for example. This means the benefits of free movement to live and work across Europe are now lost.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Once you’ve taken into account where you are coming from and the paperwork that implies, where do you start? </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Choosing self-employment or employment can depend on your qualifications, experience and field of work.</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210301/what-you-need-to-know-about-going-freelance-self-employed-in-italy/">‘Smart working’? Here’s what you need to know about going self-employed in Italy</a></strong></p>[caption id="attachment_632423" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img class="size-post-thumbnail wp-image-632423" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/000_DV1337988-646x431.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="427" /> <span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP</em></span>[/caption]<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“If you have a college degree or a Masters degree, it’s usually better to come to Italy as an employee. You’re more likely to get hired, which can give you an ‘in’, an entry to living here,” stated Bolla.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It’s also more probable you’ll get a job this way from a statistical point of view. Italy has an annual quota for how many people can enter the country to work, which is set by the so-called </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Decreto Flussi </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">(Flow Decree).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The amount is determined each year and caps the number of workers coming from outside the EEA. For 2020, the </span><a href="https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/eli/id/2020/10/12/20A05480/sg"><span style="font-weight: 400;">government decree</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> set the limit at 30,850, with 18,000 allocated to seasonal work and the rest assigned to </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">non-seasonal or self-employment (including those converting an existing residency permit into a work permit).</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210211/whats-the-difference-between-italian-residency-and-citizenship/">What’s the difference between Italian residency and citizenship?</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Out of that overall figure, there’s an allowance for just 500 self-employed workers. Competition is high, therefore, and gaining a self-employment visa - which allows you to come to Italy as a freelancer - has one of the highest rejection rates.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“You have a lower chance of being turned down as an employee. Given that getting a self-employment visa is hotly vyed for and you have to prove your work history, as well as have a cash back-up, this route is harder than employment,” Bolla advised.</span></p><p><b>The annual cap on working in Italy might not apply to you</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, it’s not the same story for all careers. There are some categories of professionals who fall outside of this bracket</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and are not subject to a fixed allowance.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> “There’s a limit on mid-level workers and seasonal workers, but there is no quota for highly-skilled professionals with a degree,” added Bolla.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Often referred to simply as ‘Article 27’, this section of European law provides an exemption for non-EU workers who fall outside of national quotas within the EU.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ICT workers, highly skilled executives or managerial employees working in the Italian branch of a foreign legal firm, artists, journalists, university lecturers and professors, translators, interpreters and nurses are some of the occupations excluded from the cap.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Instead of being subject to the annual competition, these highly qualified individuals can apply for the </span><a href="https://ec.europa.eu/immigration/blue-card/italy_en"><span style="font-weight: 400;">EU’s Blue Card</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To be eligible, you must have secured a work contract of at least one year, have a minimum gross salary of €</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">24,789.93 per year and have documentation of your qualifications. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The processing time for getting one of these cards is up to 90 days and costs €100. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Details of which category you might fall into are detailed on the </span><a href="https://ec.europa.eu/immigration/general-information/what-category-do-i-fit_en"><span style="font-weight: 400;">EU’s immigration portal</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><b>Working for a company doesn’t get you off the administrative hook</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you don’t qualify for a Blue Card and think you can clinch one of the annual employment spots granted by the Italian government, the onus is still on you to sort out your paperwork and you cannot rely solely on your employer.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Companies might hold your hand through the bureaucracy and may even offer you a relocation package, but it is still the responsibility of the employee to get their papers in order. That means organising a work visa and proving you have a place of accommodation,” warned Bolla.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A work visa is a kind of Italian Long Stay visa and to get that, you need a work permit. This is called a </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Nulla Osta</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which your Italian employer has to apply for at their local </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Immigration Office (</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sportello Unico d’Immigrazione – SUI).</span></i></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Once you get that from your employer, you can apply for the work visa in your home country at your consulate. From there, you have the ability to enter Italy, but still need to apply for an Italian residence permit within 8 days of arriving in Italy. The </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20200929/how-to-get-residency-in-italy/"><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">permesso di soggiorno</span></i></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is the documentation that allows you to legally live and work in the country.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Further to this, there’s more administration to be done in Italy, which depends on the country you’re coming from and your specific circumstances.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">How can you do this if you’re not in the country? Bolla advises getting a proxy, such as an accountant or lawyer, who can navigate the system for you: “You need to provide the power of attorney to someone in Italy, who can deal with the paperwork for you and gather all the relevant documents, thereby representing you and acting on your behalf.”</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Some of this documentation could include:</span></p><ul><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Copy of your signed work contract.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The original and a copy of your Nulla Osta.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Diplomas/certificates</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Completed Long-Stay visa application</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Passport with at least two blank pages, valid for at least three months after the duration of your visa.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Passport pictures</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Proof of accommodation in Italy</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Proof of sufficient funds</span></li></ul><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has an </span><a href="https://vistoperitalia.esteri.it/home.aspx"><span style="font-weight: 400;">updated visa portal</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to check what you might need, depending on your country of origin - the Italian authorities could ask you for any documentation they deem necessary.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Of course, it is allowed and possible for you to handle the paperwork yourself if you spend some time in Italy as a tourist before you begin work - and if your Italian language skills are up to scratch.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The problem with moving through Italian bureaucracy is the language. Immigration policies are tough the world over, but the particular hurdle in Italy is needing to go through everything in Italian,” Bolla said.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In other countries, there may be the option to apply in English, but that’s not the case in Italy. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He points out that this is “the bottom line”, adding that, “If you don’t speak Italian, you can’t figure it out. If there are translations on an immigration office’s website, it’s usually poor and doesn’t make sense.”</span></p><p><b>‘Going freelance isn’t as hard as people make out’</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If taking the employed route seems overwhelming, surely the small national quota and paperwork involved must be even tougher if you want to be self-employed in Italy?</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since the pandemic catalysed a change in how Italians do business, moving jobs to a digital environment, </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210301/what-you-need-to-know-about-going-freelance-self-employed-in-italy/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">now could be the ideal time to go freelance in Italy</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It might require persistence and patience, but it’s the preferred option for accountant Bolla: “I would rather freelance, as it’s easier to make more money,” he claimed.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“People make it seem harder than it is by saying becoming a freelancer in Italy is impossible. It isn’t,” he added.</span></p><p class="entry-title"><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20191206/essential-articles-to-help-you-navigate-life-in-italy/">16 of the most essential articles you’ll need when moving to Italy</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="http://‘Left behind’: Why are so many women unemployed in Italy – and what’s being done about it?">These are the thousands of job vacancies that Italy can’t fill</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210218/italys-baby-bonuses-whats-available-and-how-do-you-claim/">Italy’s ‘baby bonuses’: What payments are available and how do you claim?</a></strong></li></ul><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Of course, how much money you make depends on your personal ambition and connections too.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, a benefit of being self-employed is that there is no limit to your earning power. As an employee, on the other hand, you know what’s landing in your account every month - unless your wage fluctuates with commission.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There’s also a good degree of flexibility. If you’re self-employed, you can diversify your revenue streams. For example, you could work as a teacher by day and run an e-commerce site by night.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bolla points out that all you need is a </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">partita IVA</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> (VAT number) and if you want to do different types of jobs, you have to log them under different income codes </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">known as a ‘</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">codice ATECO</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">‘, which has to be communicated to the Revenue Agency (</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Agenzia delle Entrate</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You would also have to check your business activity is compliant with the law and may need to ask permission to trade from your local </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">comune</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> (Town Hall).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Being self-employed is also an opportunity to have clients in the U.S. or U.K. and receive a higher pay compared to Italy, according to Bolla.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“If you’re smart enough, you can get a higher, foreign wage, but live the Italian lifestyle,” he said.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There’s a </span><a href="https://www.agenziaentrate.gov.it/portale/web/english/double-taxation-agreements"><span style="font-weight: 400;">double taxation agreement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in place to ensure you don’t pay tax twice if you choose to work with international clients.</span></p><p><img class="alignnone size-post-thumbnail wp-image-634825" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/luca-bravo-ESPm-FtTnHM-unsplash-646x431.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="427" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Photo: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@lucabravo">Luca Bravo/Unsplash</a></em></span></p><p><b>How taxation of employees and the self-employed compares</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It’s undeniable that it’s more straightforward to be an employee, as your national security contributions, or INPS (</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">‘</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Istituto nazionale della previdenza sociale’</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">), and personal income tax known as ‘IRPEF’ are taken at source. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On the other hand, as a freelancer you have to put money aside for paying these yourself.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There’s also a little help from an employer with paying INPS - they stump up two-thirds of your social security contributions, with the remaining third coming from you. The self-employed are responsible for paying INPS solely.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">How much income tax you pay as an employee varies depending on your gross earnings, varying between 23% - 43%, according to the </span><a href="https://www.agenziaentrate.gov.it/portale/web/english/personal-income-tax-rates-and-calculation"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Agenzie delle Entrate</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As a new self-employed professional, on the other hand, you could set up under the so-called </span><a href="https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/eli/id/2014/12/29/14G00203/sg"><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Forfettario</span></i></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> regime, which means you pay 5% flat tax for five years. Italian authorities introduced this tax scheme in a bid to encourage new commercial activity from sole traders and small businesses.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It’s also worth remembering that as an employee, there are various deductions, such as health insurance if you work in a chemical plant, for instance. This changes according to the profession and there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Equally, there are professional liability insurances you may need to take out yourself if you go freelance.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Being an employee also grants you a bonus if and when you leave a position. </span><a href="https://www.inps.it/nuovoportaleinps/default.aspx?itemdir=50229"><span style="font-weight: 400;">TFR</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Il Trattamento di Fine Rapporto </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">(the Staff Severance Fund), pays out a lump sum when you finish a contract with an employer. It amounts to 6.91% of an annual salary and is calculated on the years and months of service, potentially making for a tidy sum if you change jobs.</span></p><p><b>Consider your personality as well as your paycheck</b></p><p>Beyond money, there’s also the matter of Italian business culture to take into account. </p><p>“Culturally, Italy has always been a country that prefers certainty over risk, so people would rather be an employee than self-employed,” claimed Bolla.</p><p>“There isn’t a corporate mindset and it’s hard to climb the ladder. Large businesses are normally family-run and so family members are likely to get hired and promoted. This can be a problem for people coming from outside Italy,” he added.</p><p>“So the question is: ‘Can you work with Italians?’ If you can deal with a different work ethos and get culturally adjusted, it’s a great place for people to live,” said Bolla.</p><p>There are plenty of steps to take into account, whichever route to working in Italy you may plump for. But it’s not impossible. With time, organisation and a strong stomach for bureaucracy, you too could be living out your career goals in <em>il bel paese</em>.</p>
