‘Health pass’: What documents do Americans need for travel to Italy?

Since people from the US have been allowed to travel to Italy quarantine-free with a health certificate, here's a look at exactly what paperwork is now required.
24 June 2021
16:14 CEST
Updated
27 July 2021
16:51 CEST
Member comments
I know several people who want to go to Italy but cannot find information on the actual process for showing the CDC vaccination card to someone to get into the country. Who has to review it? The airline? Italian authorities at the Italian airport? Various Italian government sites indicate that American traveler need the “green pass”, but there is no information on how an American can get that. Thanks.
Hi Clare
Canada does not have a national immunization record/passport yet – each province has issued its own official vaccine record with the date and type of vaccine and where issued. Do you have any info on Italy’s acceptance of Canadian vaccine records? What information does Italy require on the vaccine record? It is somewhat confusing when Italy’s government websites refer to what is required as a “green” pass. Thank you.
Weird that Italy will accept the CDC card but the US itself won’t when you want to go back to the states. Come on Biden. Figure it out already.
I thought the same thing for my trip in September for italy!
I was fully vaccinated in the US with a CDC card though live in Panama. I am a US citizen. Will I be able to travel without quarantine. Everything I read does not make the distinction clear.
Hi,
Do you need your original CDC card showing vaccination status or would a photocopy suffice? I can’t seem to find that info anywhere — and I am so afraid of losing that valuable card on our travels. Thanks for any answers,
Linda
Is there a time for expiration of completed vaccine status? If someone completed their two vaccines in January (including the two week post vaccine waiting period, will the CDC card expire in July (6 months after the 2 doses plus 2 week wait)?
are any other documents needed besides the cdc immunization card. For example does one need to have a Digital Passenger Locator Form? What is the appropriate web site to find the form for completion.
Hi David, if you take another look at the article you’ll see the information about the European Digital Passenger Locator Form, including the link.
Hi,
As far as we know, anyone who has been in the UK within the previous 14 days (including in transit) would need to quarantine in Italy, and there are no exceptions at the moment if you’ve been vaccinated.
Here are the full details: https://www.thelocal.it/20210623/italy-new-quarantine-rules-uk-travel/
We’d advise also checking the requirements with your airline and the ASL (local health authority) in the region of Italy you’ll be staying in.
