EXPLAINED: How tourists and visitors can get a coronavirus test in Italy

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Many people entering Italy will need a negative Covid test taken within the previous 72 hours and there are also restrictions on travel from some countries – </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210519/explained-who-can-travel-to-italy-right-now/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">click here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for details of Italy’s entry requirements.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Depending on your home country’s border policy you may also need a test to return home, with some countries also imposing quarantine on arrivals from Italy at the moment.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And, if you have to follow quarantine rules on arrival in Italy, you may also need to take a test at the end of your isolation period.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Here’s what you'll need to know to get a coronavirus test in Italy:</span></p><p><b>Test types</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you’re getting tested for travel home, the type of test you need to take depends on your country’s border rules.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The following types of test are available in Italy:</span></p><ul><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">PCR test –</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> also called a molecular test, or in Italian simply </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">un tampone</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> (“a swab”)</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a nasal swab test performed in a testing centre with the swab sent off to a lab for processing and the results emailed out later (usually within 48 hours).</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Antigen test (</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">test antigene</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> or </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">test antigenico</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">, or sometimes just </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">tampone rapido</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">, “fast swab”) -</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> These tests are referred to as ‘lateral flow tests’ in some countries. This is also a nasal swab, but the results are given within 15 minutes of the test being taken. These are available in pharmacies and pop-up testing centres, most of which do not require an appointment. </span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Home-testing kit (</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">autotest</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> or </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">test fai da te</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">) - These are also available in Italy, with </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210427/italian-pharmacies-and-supermarkets-to-sell-home-covid-19-test-kits-from-may/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">kits on sale in supermarkets and pharmacies</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for around €10. They are rapid antigen tests that involve taking a nasal swab. The results are not considered official, and if they come back positive you should get them confirmed with a PCR test.</span></li></ul><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Different countries have different policies on the type of tests they will accept – all countries accept PCR tests but only some accept antigen tests and home testing kits are generally not accepted as a border requirement, so check your country’s testing policy carefully.</span></p><p><b>READ ALSO: </b><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210520/reader-question-what-kind-of-coronavirus-test-do-i-need-to-take-for-travel-to-italy/"><b>What kind of coronavirus test do I need to take for travel to Italy?</b></a></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Most countries say the test must have been taken within 72 hours of your journey, but again check the testing policy of your home country.</span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-645490" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/000_1QG75C.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="421" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Photo: Gianluca Chininea/AFP</em></span></div><p><b>How to get tested</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You can get a test for any reason in Italy, there is no limitation to only those with symptoms or contact cases, and getting tested here has become a lot easier over the past year.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you need to get tested while in Italy because </span><b>you suspect you may have Covid-19</b><span style="font-weight: 400;">, you need to minimise your contact with anyone else.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Italian health ministry says you should Isolate yourself where you’re staying and call a doctor, Italy’s nationwide Covid hotline (1500), or the regional helpline where you are (</span><a href="http://www.salute.gov.it/portale/nuovocoronavirus/dettaglioContenutiNuovoCoronavirus.jsp?lingua=english&id=5371&area=nuovoCoronavirus&menu=vuoto" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="font-weight: 400;">full list here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">) for assistance.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">They will help you arrange an emergency test. Do not go to a medical centre or pharmacy in the meantime.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you need to </span><b>get a test at the end of a quarantine period</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> after arriving in Italy, you will need either a molecular or antigenic swab test. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">In some regions of Italy there are rules stating that this must be organised by the local health authority (which you will need to report to when you arrive - <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210623/italy-new-quarantine-rules-uk-travel/">see here for details</a>).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You may also be allowed to get a test done privately. Provided you do not have symptoms, you are allowed to leave your accommodation the day after your quarantine ends (so on the 11th day if it was a 10-day quarantine) to get tested. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you simply need to </span><b>get a test for travel,</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> you have several options.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tests can be carried out without a prescription at Italy's airports, pharmacies, labs, testing centres, or even at your accommodation via private doctors such as </span><a href="https://www.medinaction.com/services/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Med in Action</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> or </span><a href="https://www.medelit.com/it-en/covid-19-tests-at-home/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Medelit</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If an antigen test is accepted by your country, you can find these at most pharmacies in Italy. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Look out for signs saying ‘test Covid-19’ in the window. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Most pharmacies offer testing without appointments, but some, especially the smaller ones, may require booking in advance. You can usually just walk in and make your reservation.</span></p><p><b>READ ALSO: </b><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210317/covid-19-the-essential-italian-you-need-to-know-for-getting-tested-and-vaccinated/">The essential Italian phrases you need to know for getting tested and vaccinated</a></strong></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-645280" src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/000_94Z9KM.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="432" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP</span></em></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Many international airports in Italy, including Rome Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa, Venice, Florence, Pisa, Bari, Cagliari and others, have on-site Covid testing facilities. Tests are usually rapid antigen swabs, though others may be available, and fees range from around €20 (Florence and Pisa) to €50 (Milan). You can find further details on the relevant airport’s website.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At train stations in larger Italian cities you can also </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210504/how-you-can-get-a-free-coronavirus-test-in-11-italian-cities/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">get tested for free</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> at pop-up centres run by the Red Cross (</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Croce rossa</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">). </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Their pop-up testing centres usually offer a rapid antigen test.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you need a PCR test you will probably have to book one at a specialist Covid testing centre, a medical lab, health centre or doctor’s office. </span></p><p><b>Will test results be in English?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Find </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210128/where-in-italy-can-you-get-covid-19-test-results-in-english/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">a list of test centres that provide results in English here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The service is becoming more widely available, so try searching “</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">tampone Covid certificato in inglese</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">” plus the name of your town to find more places that offer it near you.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You can book directly by phone or email and most, if not all, should now be able to issue the test results in English if that’s a requirement under your home country’s rules.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While the EU has said that </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210218/eu-agrees-list-of-accepted-covid-rapid-antigen-tests-and-says-results-should-be-in-english/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">all test results should be issued in both the local language and English</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, some test centres may charge extra for a certificate in English. Check the terms with the facility before booking an appointment.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Italian tests give a certificate of results with a QR code as standard, so there is no need to request a special test or a fit-to-fly certificate.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you’re in a tourist area it’s likely that staff at the vaccine centre will speak a bit of English, but check out our guide to Italian testing vocab here.</span></p><p><b>How much does it cost?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Testing costs are capped in Italy but the price will vary depending on the rules set by the region you’re in, and molecular (PCR) tests are typically more expensive than rapid antigen swabs. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the Lazio region around Rome, for instance, antigen tests cost around €20 while a molecular test is around €60. House calls or same-day results can cost considerably more.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Self-testing kits are available in pharmacies and these you will have to pay for – the price is capped at €6. There are also plans to distribute these for free in popular tourist areas this summer, including on beaches. These are a useful diagnostic tool, but bear in mind that most countries don’t accept the results of self-test kits for travel purposes.</span></p>
So what would happen if you take the ‘Test to Fly’ and it comes back positive? Do you have to go to a ‘Covid Hotel’ to recover? Call the authorities? How do you ‘hand yourself in’ and does anyone know how much it costs to stay in one of these places? I have a group of students with mr returning to UK from Rome at the end of this month and although they have all tested negative so far….well, anything can happen in the next couple of weeks! It could happen to me (though I’ve been vaccinated)
@Brad. Not so stupid when you consider you can still catch COVID-19 vaccinated or not and pass it onto others.
I am sorry to hear about your cousin. I do hope she eventually starts feeling better. I had a distant relative who was in their 20’s who died from it. I know it’s serious. I just simply think it must be recognized that the situation we face is not a choice between harmless restrictions and life saving restrictions. There are consequences for both. I won’t debate anymore either. I don’t want to take up more of your time. I just think it has become a political issue as much as a issue driven by public health which explains the ludicrous situation that it is easier for me as a US citizen to travel to Italy than it is for me to travel back to the US when the US has administered more 2 dose vaccines.
I am pleased your aunt got over it in two months. Our cousin who is a doctor in the UK, in her 30’s fit and healthy no underlying health issues, got it and 15 months later, she says it is still like an elephant sitting on her chest. It was 6 months before she could go back to work and she struggled. COVID-19 isn’t a one size fits all.
Your initial statement was about the stupidity of being tested with regard to flights. I am not going to get into a debate about covid vs flu, think the science speaks for itself and not going to debate keeping things open vs lockdowns.
It is true if you’re vaccinated you are less likely to become as ill compared to not being vaccinated, it still doesn’t stop you passing it onto others who are not vaccinated and the impact it has on them. It is a big call to say at this point, anyone who needed to be vaccinated have had their chance to do so.
At this stage there are –
36% fully vaccinated in Italy
51% fully vaccinated UK
48% fully vaccinated USA
By the way it isn’t only about deaths, it is about having long covid as well and all the horrors that come with that.
That’s frustrating particularly because it’s so unnecessary. At least we can travel but come on at this point.
