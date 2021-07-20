EXPLAINED: What are the Covid-19 testing rules for travelling between the US and Italy?

<p>Italy's recent easing of travel restrictions will have come as a relief to The Local's American readers living in Italy, as they can finally make long-postponed trips to see loved ones.</p><p>After more than a year of tough travel restrictions, Italy <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210624/explained-how-has-italy-changed-its-rules-on-travel-from-the-us-and-canada/">dropped its quarantine requirement for US arrivals</a> in June - as long as certain criteria are met.</p><p><strong>EXPLAINED: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210624/explained-how-has-italy-changed-its-rules-on-travel-from-the-us-and-canada/">How has Italy changed its rules on travel from the US and Canada?</a></strong></p><p>Meanwhile however, <a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/01/25/proclamation-on-the-suspension-of-entry-as-immigrants-and-non-immigrants-of-certain-additional-persons-who-pose-a-risk-of-transmitting-coronavirus-disease/">travel to the US from Italy remains banned</a> in most cases, though there are exemptions for US residents and citizens.</p><p>Travel between the two countries remains complicated, and many readers have been in touch to ask for details of the requirements both ways ahead of upcomng trips.</p><p><strong>What are the rules on testing and travel to the US from Italy?</strong></p><p>If you're on the 'eligible for travel' list, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires that you get tested and be able to show proof of a negative result - or show evidence of having recovered from Covid-19 within the last 90 days.</p><p>You'll need to get tested up to a maximum of three days before travel by air into the United States, as detailed in the CDC's <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/fr-proof-negative-test.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">order,</a> which also lists all the requirements and exemptions.</p><p>Note that this is three days, not 72 hours, which gives you more flexibility.</p><p>"By using a 3-day window, test validity does not depend on the time of the flight or the time of day that the test was administered," writes the CDC.</p><p>So if you take a flight on a Friday, you can take your test up to the prior Tuesday at any time of day.</p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-642419" src="/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/000_9AZ3J6.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="430" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Photo: Ezequiel BECERRA/AFP</span></div><p>According to the <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/testing-international-air-travelers.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">CDC</a>, you must "show your negative result to the airline before you board your flight, or be prepared to show documentation of recovery (proof of a recent positive viral test and a letter from your healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel)."</p><p>This rule applies to all passengers over the age of two years old.</p><p>The US accepts results of a 'viral test', which the CDC explains can be either an antigen test (which is available in Italy) or a nucleic acid amplification test or NAAT (which is not currently available).</p><p><b>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210526/how-to-get-a-coronavirus-test-covid-test-in-italy/">How and where to get a coronavirus test in Italy</a></b></p><p>Although the Italian Foreign Ministry's <a href="http://www.viaggiaresicuri.it/country/USA" target="_blank" rel="noopener">website</a> states that a PCR test is aso accepted, this more expensive test is not required according to the CDC guidelines.</p><p>Rapid test results are acceptable as long as they are one of the types of viral test listed in the order.</p><p>Any test result must be in the form of written documentation (paper or electronic copy), which must show:</p><ol><li>Type of test</li><li>Entity issuing the result (e.g. laboratory, healthcare entity or service)</li><li>Specimen collection date. A negative test result must show the specimen was collected within the 3 days before the flight. A positive test result for documentation of recovery from COVID-19 must show the specimen was collected within the 3 months before the flight.</li><li>Information that identifies the person (full name plus at least one other identifier such as date of birth or passport number)</li><li>Test Result</li></ol><p>If, on the other hand, you have had Covid-19 within the last three months, the CDC confirms that you may travel instead with a letter from your healthcare provider or a public health official that proves this, and states you have recovered and been cleared for travel.</p><p>The positive test result from when you contracted Covid-19 and the letter together are referred to as "documentation of recovery."</p><p>You'll need to confirm that all the information you've provided and that your testing results are true in this <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/pdf/attachment-a-global-passenger-disclosure-attestation-2021-p.pdf?v=4" target="_blank" rel="noopener">attestation</a> form.</p><p><strong>Quarantine requirements on arrival in the US</strong></p><p>Requirements change depending on whether you are vaccinated or unvaccinated.</p><p>If you're vaccinated, you'll need to take another Covid test between 3 and 5 days after arrival in the US and no quarantine is required.</p><p>If you're unvaccinated, you'll also need to take a new Covid test between 3 and 5 days after arrival in the USA. If the test is negative, quarantine is reduced to 7 days from the day of entry into the country. If you don't take a test, this is extended to 10 days.</p><p>The CDC recommends delaying international travel until you are fully vaccinated.</p><p><strong>What about the rules when travelling/returning to Italy?</strong></p><p>Travel between the United States and Italy has got easier since the Italian government dropped quarantine for arrivals from the US, Canada and Japan last month.</p><p>As of June 21st, passengers from these destinations were permitted to enter Italy under the EU's 'green pass' scheme.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210714/travel-what-to-expect-if-youre-flying-from-the-us-to-italy/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">What to expect if you’re flying from the US to Italy</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.com/20210624/health-pass-what-documents-do-americans-need-for-travel-to-italy/">‘Health pass’: What documents do Americans need for travel to Italy?</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210706/reader-question-how-can-i-access-italys-green-pass-if-i-was-vaccinated-in-the-us/">Can I access Italy’s Covid ‘green pass’ if I was vaccinated in the US?</a></strong></li></ul><p>That means a ten-day quarantine rule will not apply to travellers who can provide proof of being fully vaccinated or having recovered from Covid-19, or who can show a negative result from a test taken within the 48 hours before arrival in Italy.</p><p>The new rules state that travellers now need <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210624/health-pass-what-documents-do-americans-need-for-travel-to-italy/">two key documents to enter Italy</a>: either a certificate of vaccination, a negative test result or a medical certificate of recovery, and a <a href="https://www.euplf.eu/en/home/index.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">European Digital Passenger Locator Form (dPLF</a>) for contact-tracing purposes.</p><p>People who were vaccinated in the US <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210706/reader-question-how-can-i-access-italys-green-pass-if-i-was-vaccinated-in-the-us/">do not need</a> an Italian 'green pass' but must be able to show equivalent proof of vaccination from the CDC.</p><p>For further information on when and where Italy accepts CDC vaccination cards, where you have to show your documents and whether these can be in paper or digital form, click <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20210714/travel-what-to-expect-if-youre-flying-from-the-us-to-italy/">here</a>. </p><p><strong>Please note The Local is not able to advise on invividual cases. For further details, see the Italian Foreign Ministry’s <a href="https://infocovid.viaggiaresicuri.it/index.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">website</a> (in English), or contact your airline or the relevant embassy.</strong></p><p><b>For more information about the current corona</b><b>virus situation and health measures in </b><b>Italy please see the Health Ministry’s</b> <a href="http://www.salute.gov.it/portale/nuovocoronavirus/homeNuovoCoronavirus.jsp?lingua=english" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><b>website</b></a><b> (in English).</b></p>
