The new guide to Florence’s Uffizi Galleries – showing only the nudes

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly
artcultureFlorencetourism

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
The new guide to Florence's Uffizi Galleries - showing only the nudes
Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus" is the most famous work included in a controversial new guide to the Uffizi Galleries. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

There are lots of guides to the visual splendours of Florence's world-famous galleries - but for those with a short attention span comes a new one, showing only nude or erotic artworks.

The online guide to the gallieries is produced by the porn website Pornhub and provide a list of the best erotic artworks in each museum, plus directions of how to get there – so you don’t need to waste your time looking at paintings of people in clothes.

Part of the site’s Classic Nudes series of ‘erotic’ guides to some of the world’s most renowned museums, the guide for the Uffizi lists 21 artworks, together with a tongue-in-cheek commentary, and the location of each piece within the galleries.

“The Uffizi Gallery is located in the birthplace of the Renaissance: Florence, Italy. So it’s no wonder it has such a large collection of artwork from the era. But what you may find surprising is the sheer volume and variety of naked bodies rendered in paint, bronze and marble in this marvelous museum,” writes Pornhub.

Among the works featured are Botticelli’s Birth of Venus (1485) and the Roman statue of the Knidian Aphrodite, dating from the 1st Century.

The guide also includes the Venus of Urbino by Titian (1538), which it calls “kinky”, and Painting and Poetry by Francesco Furini (1626), which is described as featuring “two ridiculously hot babes who just so happen to be making out”.

Titian’s “Venus of Urbino”. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP

Bosses at the Uffizi were not amused at the gallery’s inclusion in Pornhub’s series and have threatened to sue.

Meanwhile in Paris, the Louvre’s management has said only that it is ‘dismayed’, while the Musée d’Orsay remained silent on the subject.

As is hopefully clear, the Pornhub guides are explicit in nature and not suitable for children.

The Uffizi does, however, provide a great day out for all the family and contains a lot of fully-clothed artwork too. At present it is operating with reduced visitor numbers due to health rules, so advance booking to recommended.

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Italian ‘art squad’ police recover 800 illegally-excavated archaeological finds

Italian ‘art squad’ police recover 800 illegally-excavated archaeological finds

Life in Italy: ‘How our shopping habits have changed since we moved from the US’

Life in Italy: ‘How our shopping habits have changed since we moved from the US’

Dante Day: How Italy is celebrating its national poet

Dante Day: How Italy is celebrating its national poet

Italian lawyers seek justice for Dante – 700 years after his death

Italian lawyers seek justice for Dante – 700 years after his death

How has the coronavirus crisis changed Italy’s coffee culture?

How has the coronavirus crisis changed Italy’s coffee culture?

Milan reopens Last Supper and Duomo to visitors for first time in months

Milan reopens Last Supper and Duomo to visitors for first time in months

‘No tourist pressure’: Rome’s biggest attractions reopen without the crowds

‘No tourist pressure’: Rome’s biggest attractions reopen without the crowds

Life in Italy: ‘Local musicians are helping our Italian village look to the future’

Life in Italy: ‘Local musicians are helping our Italian village look to the future’

More news

Italian ‘art squad’ police recover 800 illegally-excavated archaeological finds

Italian ‘art squad’ police recover 800 illegally-excavated archaeological finds

Life in Italy: ‘How our shopping habits have changed since we moved from the US’

Life in Italy: ‘How our shopping habits have changed since we moved from the US’

Dante Day: How Italy is celebrating its national poet

Dante Day: How Italy is celebrating its national poet

Italian lawyers seek justice for Dante – 700 years after his death

Italian lawyers seek justice for Dante – 700 years after his death

How has the coronavirus crisis changed Italy’s coffee culture?

Milan reopens Last Supper and Duomo to visitors for first time in months

‘No tourist pressure’: Rome’s biggest attractions reopen without the crowds

Life in Italy: ‘Local musicians are helping our Italian village look to the future’