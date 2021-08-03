EXPLAINED: What you need to know about travel between Italy and Canada

From dropping quarantine requirements to agreeing to recognise health passes, Italy has made things considerably easier in recent weeks for those arriving from Canada.

Along with travellers from Israel, Japan and the US, people from Canada can now use health certificates issued in their own countries to avoid quarantine in Italy, the Italian authorities announced last week.

This allows Canadian visitors to skip a self-isolation period if they can show proof of vaccination, recovery or testing for Covid-19, and also allows them to visit Italy’s museums, indoor restaurants and much more under the same terms as the Italian ‘green pass’ scheme.

In an ordinance issued on July 29th, the Italian Health Ministry set out the travel rules that will apply throughout the peak summer period, from July 31st to August 30th.

Here’s a closer look at what you need to know about the latest travel requirements between Canada and Italy.

Travelling to Italy from Canada

Although the official Canadian government advice is to avoid non-essential travel outside Canada until further notice, Italy has relaxed its rules of entry for Canadian arrivals.

“A Covid Certificate compliant with Italian (and EU) rules or equivalent certificate will allow travellers from Canada, Japan or the United States to enter Italy without having to self-isolate and get tested after self-isolating,” stated the Italian authorities.

People travelling from Canada can show proof of vaccination with a vaccine licensed for use in the EU (currently: Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson) in order to avoid quarantine.

Without proof of a recognised vaccination, a five-day quarantine would be required, followed by a test.

Alternatively, you can show a medical certificate of recovery from Covid-19 within the past six months, or a negative test carried out within the past 48 hours.

Official certification from Canada, such as provincial immunisation cards, in digital or hard copy will be accepted in Italy.

Do I need to get tested for Covid-19 before travel even if I’m vaccinated?

No. The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that you must have “either”:

been vaccinated against Covid-19 with an EMA authorised vaccine and you have completed the prescribed vaccination cycle at least 14 days before travel;

received a negative result of a molecular or antigenic test carried out in the 48 hours before your arrival, or;

recovered from Covid-19 and are no longer under self-isolation.

The proof can be shown using the Covid health certificate issued by health authorities in Canada. It does not need to be converted into an Italian ‘green pass’.

Click here for Canada’s entry requirements to Italy.

You must fill also out a digital Passenger Locator Form before departure – or if you can’t access the digital version, you must complete a self-declaration.

Both digital and printed versions are accepted.

What if I can’t get a Covid certificate?

If you can’t show the requested documents, you can still enter Italy but it’s more complicated. According to the official advice, you must complete the following steps:

You must fill out a digital Passenger Locator Form (or a self-declaration) and present it to the airline or any other authorised person, either printed or on your mobile device.

(or a and present it to the airline or any other authorised person, either printed or on your mobile device. You must prove that you have undergone a molecular or antigenic test, carried out by means of a swab, with negative result, in the 72 hours before you arrive.

As soon as you enter Italy, you must inform the Local Health Authority (ASL)

Once you reach the address indicated in your dPLF, you must self-isolate for five days.

You must take another molecular or antigenic test, carried out by means of a swab, at the end of the 5-day self-isolation.

This is also what you need to do if you have stayed or transited in any List D country (other than Canada, Japan or the United States as these have special exemptions) in the previous 14 days.

If you do have to quarantine, the Italian Health Ministry’s website doesn’t specifically state whether the day of arrival counts as ‘day one’ or ‘day zero’.

Once you’ve reported to the local health authority in the region of Italy you’re staying in, they will inform you exactly when your quarantine period should end, and when you should get tested. Find contact details for local health authorities here.

If you need to quarantine in Italy, here’s how you can get tested to end the isolation period.

How do I use my health certificate as a green pass in Italy?

Along with people from four other countries outside the European Union, travellers from Canada who have proof of Covid-19 vaccination, testing or recovery will be able to use it as a health passport in Italy.

From August 6th, people in Italy will need to show a ‘green pass’ to access most venues and events across the country, including indoor seating at restaurants and bars.

The government is also considering extending this to public transport, schools and workplaces too.

Previously, the authorities only outlined plans for how people across Italy and the EU or Schengen Zone could access the health certificate, but in an announcement made last week, the Italian Health Ministry confirmed that documents issued in Canada would also be accepted.

Italy’s government has not specified how it will verify non-EU certificates, which do not necessarily contain a scannable QR code compatible with the EU-wide system.

Announcements on how the different countries’ certificates will be able to read QR codes issued outside the EU are expected in the coming days.

Travelling to Canada from Italy

Until further notice, only Canadian citizens and permanent residents, as well as their close family members (spouse or common-law partner, children and parents) may enter Canada, stated Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

If you’re a Canadian citizen or permanent citizen returning to Canada, there is no quarantine provided that you were vaccinated at least 14 days prior to travel with one of the vaccines recognised in Canada (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson).

Since this is the requirement for entering Italy, the requirements for the return journey should already be fulfilled.

The certificates must be uploaded to the ArriveCan app.

If you’re not in this category however, it should be noted that entry into Canada for tourism is still forbidden – with those who are allowed to enter the country subject to a 14-day quarantine.

There’s a fine of up to C$750,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months for those violating the rules.

Do I need to get tested?

Yes. All travellers 5 years of age or older, regardless of citizenship, must provide proof of a Covid-19 test result to enter Canada within 72 hours of your departure time.

You must provide one of the accepted types of tests, which does not include an antigen test – this is also true for those who are fully vaccinated.

Canadian authorities accept a PCR test for travel.

You must show proof of your test results even if you:

have tested negative for Covid-19 previous to the 72 hour period;

have been vaccinated for Covid-19;

recovered from Covid-19 and no longer test positive;

recovered from Covid-19 and continue to test positive.

When you enter Canada, you’ll need to either take an arrival test at the border, or receive a home test kit. There’s no fee for this but everyone has to do it, even if fully vaccinated.

Is there a quarantine period?

If you’re fully vaccinated by an approved vaccine, you are exempt from quarantine on return to Canada.

Otherwise, there is a minimum 14-day quarantine period, which is mandatory even if you have tested negative or have recovered from Covid-19.

The self-isolation period also includes a compulsory 3 night pre-paid booking at a government-authorised hotel at your own cost and a testing requirement on day 8.

Even if you’re vaccinated, the authorities recommend making a quarantine plan in case you aren’t approved for exemption – which could happen if you show symptoms of the virus.

You can be stopped at the border and asked to quarantine for 14 days, with the period beginning on the day that you arrive in Canada.

Then you’ll need to complete daily coronavirus symptom self-assessments until the completion of your quarantine period – or until you report symptoms.

For everything you need to know about quarantining in Canada, check the official government advice here.

For further details of the requirements, see the Italian Foreign Ministry’s website (in English), or contact your airline or the Italian embassy in your country.

For a full checklist of what you need to do to enter Canada, check here.