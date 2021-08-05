EXPLAINED: Where will you need to show a Covid ‘green pass’ in Italy from August 6th?

The certificazione verde or ‘green pass, as the health certificate is known in Italy, proves that the bearer has been fully vaccinated, has recovered from Covid-19 within the past six months, or has received a negative test result in the past 48 hours.

From August 6th, many businesses, leisure venues and cultural sites in Italy will be legally required to ask their customers to show a health pass before they’re allowed to enter.

The list includes museums, galleries, theatres, cinemas, sports stadiums, theme parks, indoor swimming pools, spas, gyms, and indoor seating areas at bars and restaurants.

Failing to check the pass can earn both customers and venues a fine from €400 to €1,000, while businesses that repeatedly break the rules risk being forced to close for up to ten days.

Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP

The Italian government has not indicated any plans to introduce the pass requirement in hotels, supermarkets or shopping centres.

Nightclubs are to remain closed completely, contrary to reopening plans suggested by government ministers in recent weeks.

The Italian government is also considering whether to make the green pass a requirement for domestic travel on public transport, long-distance trains or flights within Italy in future, as well as for schools and workplaces. No changes have yet been confirmed.

Who needs to show it

The green pass is a requirement for everyone in Italy over the age of 12.

At the moment Italy’s digital health certificate is only available to people who were vaccinated, tested or recovered in Italy. If that’s you, find out exactly how to claim it here.

If you got your shots, tests or treatment elsewhere, what you’ll need to do depends on the country.

People from EU and Schengen zone countries, as well as the US, Canada and Japan, can also enter Italy and access venues under ‘green pass’ terms but need to show equivalent health documents issued in their own country.

The Italian government has also said it will recognise equivalent health documents from UK and Israel.

No more details were immediately available about how health passes and QR codes stored on the UK’s NHS app would be recognised.

Nor has Italy agreed to accept vaccination certificates from any other non-EU country, apart from the ones mentioned above, meaning it is still unclear what visitors from those countries are expected to do.

The government also confirmed that the Italian green pass will continue to be made available to those who have only had one vaccine dose.

The government had been discussing whether or not to make the pass available in the case of vaccination only for those who are fully immunised – instead of 15 days after the first dose as is currently the case in Italy. Most other European countries currently only issue the pass after both doses.

The government is hoping that the expansion of the green pass requirement, along with changes to the parameters of Italy’s risk zones, will be enough to keep all regions in the low-restriction ‘white’ zone until at least mid-August.

Find the latest updates on the official website (currently only available in Italian).

For more information about the current coronavirus situation and health measures in Italy please see the Health Ministry’s website (in English).