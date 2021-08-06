Italy makes Covid ‘green pass’ compulsory for school staff and on public transport from September

The italian health certificate, known as the ‘green pass’ will already be required from Friday to enter cinemas, museums and indoor sports venues, or eat indoors at restaurants.



The health certificate proves bearers have either been vaccinated with at least one dose, have recovered from Covid-19 within the past six months, or have tested negative in the previous 48 hours.



EXPLAINED: Where will you need to show a Covid ‘green pass’ in Italy from August 6th?

The rule will apply to passengers on domestic flights, ferries and long-distance trains from September 1st.

Under the new decree law, school and university staff will need the pass in the new school year, as will university students.



School staff who are without passes for five days straight will be suspended and have their pay frozen, Italian media reported.



Education minister Patrizio Bianchi told a press conference that over 86 percent of school personnel had been vaccinated, and that the number may be closer to 90 percent.



Photo: Vincenzo PINTO/AFP

Health minister Roberto Speranza called on families to give the jab to children over 12 years old, and said the price of rapid covid detection tests would be cut for teenagers.

Speranza said the pass was key to curbing rising Covid-19 cases.



“The numbers are encouraging, with 70 million (vaccine) doses administered,” Speranza said, adding that the use of the green pass would “avoid closures and protect freedom”.



The minimum quarantine period for people who test positive for the virus or have been in contact with a Covid-19 patient was also reduced for those who have been vaccinated, from 10 to 7 days.

OPINION: Covid passports are Italy’s only choice – but they must be a right, not a privilege

With widespread reports of people experiencing technical difficulties and delays in accessing the pass, the government has updated the official website with new download options and said people can also continue to use paper certificates as proof until August 12th.

Just over 62 percent of the Italian population aged over 12 is fully vaccinated as of Thursday, though some people who want the jab are still reporting difficulties and delays in accessing it.

The government last week set a new target of having the entire population over 12 vaccinated by the end of September.

Find the latest updates in our green pass news section and further details on the official website (currently only available in Italian).