Top female mafia boss held in Italy

AFP
[email protected]
crime

Share this article
Top female mafia boss held in Italy
A car of Italian carabinieri patrols Piazza del Plebiscito in Naples where arrested mafia boss Maria Licciardi is from. AFP PHOTO / MARIO LAPORTA
AFP
[email protected]

A top female mafia boss in Naples, Maria Licciardi, was arrested Saturday while attempting to fly to Spain, Italian media reports said.

The 70-year-old, known as “la piccoletta” or the little one because of her small stature, is the sister of the late Gennaro Licciardi, founder of the family Camorra clan based in the suburbs of Scampia and Secondigliano.

She had served eight years in prison previously, being released in December 2009, according to media reports, after which she is alleged to have taken over the clan’s operations.

Two different undated photographs show top female camorra (Neapolitan mafia) boss Maria Licciardi with dark hair (L) and right with blonde hair. Photo: picture-alliance / dpa/dpaweb | Ciro_Fusco

She was arrested at Rome’s Ciampino airport while dropping off her bags ahead of a flight to Spain, where her daughter lives, news agencies reported.

She is accused of mafia-type association, extortion, receiving ill-gotten funds and auction-rigging.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Covid vaccine bookings halted in Rome as hackers shut down regional government websites

Covid vaccine bookings halted in Rome as hackers shut down regional government websites

Vaccine bookings affected as hackers shut down Rome region’s website

Vaccine bookings affected as hackers shut down Rome region’s website

Historic Vatican fraud trial to expose London secrets

Historic Vatican fraud trial to expose London secrets

French woman charged over Italian pedestrian’s death in Paris e-scooter accident

French woman charged over Italian pedestrian’s death in Paris e-scooter accident

Meet Nicola Gratteri, the prosecutor leading Italy’s battle against the mafia

‘Ndrangheta: Major Italian mafia ‘maxi-trial’ kicks off with over 350 defendants

Man seized for stealing blood of Pope John Paul II

Protesters clash with Italian police over anti-Covid measures