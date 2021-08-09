EXPLAINED: How Italians vaccinated abroad can claim Italy’s Covid ‘green pass’

Italian citizens who were vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 outside Italy – as well as their immediate family – can now convert their foreign certificates into Italian ones and use them to apply for an Italian health passport for use throughout the European Union.

It’s not obligatory to do so, and for some Italians living abroad it wouldn’t make much of a difference: since Covid certificates from any EU country are valid throughout the bloc, anyone who recovered or got vaccinated elsewhere in the EU does not need the Italian version of the health passport – Italy’s so-called ‘green pass’.

In addition, Italy has also promised to accept equivalent documents from Canada, Israel, Japan, the UK and the US – though reports from The Local’s readers suggest that some venues in Italy have been rejecting certificates from these countries amid confusion over which non-EU documents are recognised.

For Italian nationals who want the security of having a local certificate, or for those vaccinated in a different country outside the EU, there is a way to log your shots (or recovery) with the Italian health service – though be warned, it cannot be done from overseas.

Who is eligible to convert their foreign certificates of vaccination or recovery in Italy?

According to a Health Ministry circular of August 4th, the option is open to all Italian citizens, as well as any family members who live with them.

That includes Italians who do not live in Italy and who are not enrolled in the Italian public health service.

The circular also states that “all subjects registered with the National Health Service on any basis” are eligible to convert foreign vaccination or recovery certificates in Italy. That suggests that non-Italians who live in Italy and are enrolled in the public health system, but got vaccinated elsewhere, can have their jabs added to their Italian health records.

However, the circular does not explicitly state that foreign residents in Italy are included. The Local is seeking clarification on this point and will share any more information as we receive it.

Which Covid-19 vaccines does Italy accept?

Italy will only recognise your shots if you received a Covid vaccine that is approved by EU and Italian regulators.

Currently that includes four vaccines:

Comirnaty (made by Pfizer-BioNTech)

Spikevax (Moderna)

Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca)

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

What proof of vaccination do you need?

You’ll need an official certificate that gives the following details:

Your full name

Your date of birth

Name and batch number of vaccine

Date(s) you got your jab(s)

Details of the authority that issued the certificate, such as your country’s national health service, ministry of health or local health authorities.

The document should be in Italian and/or English (German is also accepted in the bilingual province of Bolzano). If it’s in any other language, you’ll need to provide a certified translation.

What proof of recovery can you show?

People who recovered from Covid-19 within the past six months can show a medical certificate containing the following information:

Your full name

Your date of birth

The date you first tested positive for coronavirus via molecular (PCR) test

Details of the health authority that issued the certificate.

How can you convert a foreign certificate into an Italian green pass?

First things first: you have to do it in Italy. So people looking to do it in advance of a trip will have to make sure they have all the documents they need to cross the border, then obtain a green pass after they arrive. (Italy previously allowed public servants posted overseas to convert their foreign certificates at Italian embassies and consulates abroad, but this only applied to diplomats, people in the military and others employed by the Italian state.)

The Health Ministry does not provide detailed instructions, and the exact procedure will vary from region to region.

You should contact the local health authority (Azienda Sanitaria Locale or ASL) for the part of Italy where you’re based, who will provide further information about the documents you should provide and how. The ASL will check your documents are genuine and valid, then log the details in their records.

Once you’re registered as vaccinated or recovered, the Ministry of Health should generate an authorisation code and send it to you by text or email. You can then use your code to download a green pass using the official website, www.dgc.gov.it. Find a complete guide here.

Can you get an Italian green pass after getting one vaccine dose abroad?

Yes: Italian nationals can register their first dose with Italy’s health service and, under the rules that make the green pass available 15 days after your first jab, claim a certificate that will remain valid until they’ve received their second shot.

But you must complete the procedure before you should have received your second shot, according to Italy’s timeframes – so no more than 42 days after your first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 84 days for AstraZeneca.

Meanwhile people who only received one of two doses because they had recently recovered from Covid-19 should present both their certificates of recovery and vaccination to be registered as fully vaccinated in Italy.