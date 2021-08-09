TELL US: Have you had problems using a foreign Covid vaccination certificate in Italy?

The Italian government has said it will recognise official health documents from the five non-EU countries – The US, UK, Canada, Japan and Israel – on the same terms as its own heath pass.

This means that anyone who can show they have been vaccinated, tested or recovered from Covid-19 in those countries should be allowed to enter Italy, as well as to attend events and visit venues within the country which require a pass.

However, since Italy’s health pass became mandatory at museums, indoor restaurants and more on August 6th, The Local has heard from several readers who say they have had trouble using proof of vaccination issued by those countries.

In some cases people say they were refused entry altogether, for example when showing a US-issued CDC card or proof of vaccination within the UK’s NHS app.

As we try to find out more about how widespread this problem is, we’re asking readers to tell us about their experiences.

