Italy’s ‘green pass’ app set to recognise UK NHS vaccinations ‘as soon as possible’

Although Italy said it would accept health certificates from several non-EU countries, including the UK, many British travellers have found that they’ve been refused entry to Italy’s sites and venues.

The Italian government made its ‘green pass’ a requirement to enter indoor restaurants, museums, concert venues, gyms, spas, theme parks and many other cultural sites across the country from August 6th.

Medical proof of vaccination against Covid-19 issued in the UK should be accepted for green pass purposes throughout Italy, according to a recent health ministry ordinance – along with other EU countries, Canada, Israel, Japan and the US.

But after many UK tourists reported they were turned away from Italy’s restaurants and public sites on presenting their health certificate, an update on UK-generated QR codes was revealed on Italy’s digital green certificate software development site.

An Italian computer professor in the UK tweeted that Italy’s VerificaC19 app had gone through updates based on feedback, in order to read the QR codes created by the NHS Covid health certificates.

Covid19 apps being on Github is super useful. For instance, no news outlets have reported that the Italian VerificaC19 app will soon read NHS passes: https://t.co/EPV0DPDCyB (merged into development 2 days ago, which will become V1.1.0). @ilmanifesto can have the scoop for free — Leonardo Impett (@LeoImpett) August 9, 2021

Although no official announcement has yet been made and the developers are still to make final approvals “in order to allow VerificaC19 to verify NHS Covid Pass as soon as possible”, some readers have contacted The Local to say that it’s already working for them.

Olivia Wybraniec reported that the app recognised her NHS health certificate and said she is “pleased” she won’t have to negotiate for entry into Italy’s sites and venues now.

Others also confirmed the app is now reading their QR codes following their second vaccination dose.

Yes just.. I scanned the code on my 2nd jab and ✅ — Ｆｅｒｇｚ_７🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧🇮🇹 (@fergzlfc) August 12, 2021

It seems that continuing technical difficulties can be resolved by Italian businesses updating their VerificaC19 app.

Ross Salamone was disappointed when his QR code couldn’t be read, but then had success when the restaurant he visited downloaded the latest update.

Update !! If your NSH certificate doesn't work it's because the restaurant or business who is checking your certificate hasn't downloaded the update made on their app. My NHS certifcate was accepted finally because the restaurant updated their app . — Ross Salamone (@SalamoneRoss) August 12, 2021

Impett advised that the latest version – 1.1.0 – will work “shortly” after the second vaccination is recorded.

Just tested and it does indeed work! Make sure whoever is scanning has updated to 1.1.0 and recently refreshed the rules. It will work for the 2nd jab but not for the first – HOWEVER it works shortly after 2nd jab (and not 14 days) — Leonardo Impett (@LeoImpett) August 12, 2021

Other readers have contacted The Local to say that in the absence of the app working, they were simply allowed in to the restaurant or venue anyway and were asked to present their documents if an official turned up.

But as businesses risk fines of up to 1,000 euros if they are found not to be enforcing the rules, many sites and venues may seek to apply the rules much more stringently than this.

If you want to check beforehand that your NHS-generated QR code will be read, download the free government app VerificaC19 and select ‘Avvia scansione’ (‘Start scan’) to check your QR code.

If it’s accepted, you’ll see a green tick with the message ‘Certificazione valida‘ (‘Certificate valid’), alongside your name and date of birth.

That’s exactly what businesses and venues scanning your certificate in Italy will see too – for both digital and paper formats of your health certificate. They may also ask for a form of ID to cross-check.

Find the latest updates in our health pass news section and further details on the Italian government’s official Green Pass website (currently only available in Italian).