Italian word of the day: ‘Ferie’

<p>Most likely you will have bumped into this word already this summer, and if not you certainly will this weekend: the Ferragosto holiday on August 15th is when most of Italy is "<em>chiuso per ferie</em>" – 'closed for holidays'. </p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20200814/everything-you-need-to-know-about-ferragosto-assumption-august-15th-italy-national-public-holiday/">Everything you need to know about Ferragosto, Italy’s national summer holiday</a></strong></p>[caption id="attachment_651155" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/302778652_30a92eb1ca_c.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="485" class="wp-image-651155 size-full" /> Photo: <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/signoinlop/302778652/in/photolist-KQ8WfV-ox4iHZ-5oHfML-iMhfh-589f21-6EGKJn-k5QHJ-sKPxA-8iNhX9-mSPsB8-2u7qQK-2h4X25Z-4Zebbu-6LwmQD-2p3TZX" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Signoinlop</a> via Flickr[/caption]<p><strong>Ferie</strong> – the plural form of <strong>feria</strong>, which you'll almost never hear – means "holidays", but not necessarily the kind you set off on.</p><p>While the word <strong>vacanza</strong> usually refers to a holiday in the sense of a break or trip, <strong>ferie</strong> are often the holidays you claim from work – like 'leave' or 'time off'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>Ho quindici giorni di ferie pagate.</em>I have two weeks' paid leave.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>Ha preso una settimana di ferie.</em>She took a week off.</p><p>The distinction becomes clearer when you go back to the Latin roots: while <strong>vacanza</strong> comes from <em>vacantia</em> – 'emptiness' or 'leisure' – <strong>ferie</strong> comes from <em>feriae</em>, an ancient word for a 'festival' or 'holy day'. </p><p>It's plural because it referred to holidays that were marked every year – like the <em>Feriae Augusti, </em>the festivals of the Emperor Augustus, the summer celebrations introduced in 18 BC that are the origins of modern <em>Ferragosto</em>. </p><p>But these days you'll see <strong>ferie</strong> and <strong>vacanze</strong> used practically interchangeably for holidays of all kinds. </p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>Dove vai in ferie quest'anno?</em>Where are you going on holiday this year?</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>In settembre finiscono le vacanze estive e inizia il lavoro.</em>In September the summer holidays are over and it's back to work. </p><p>And if that's too depressing to contemplate, comfort yourself with the fact that the right to paid holidays is written into the Italian Constitution – for many employees, at least 28 days a year.</p><p><em>Buone ferie!</em></p><p><img src="https://c.tenor.com/pcHSGWIUddsAAAAC/enjoy-yours-holidays-holidays.gif" width="480" height="270" class="alignnone size-post-thumbnail" /></p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>
