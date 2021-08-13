Italy extends Covid-tested international flights to Bologna

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly
Travel news

Share this article
Italy extends Covid-tested international flights to Bologna
A bird's-eye view of Bologna. Photo by Anastasia Zhenina from Pexels
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

The Italian government has given the go-ahead for 'Covid-free' flights to land at a fifth airport in Italy, saving certain international travellers from quarantine in exchange for double tests.

Bologna’s Guglielmo Marconi Airport (BLQ) is now allowed to accept Covid-tested flights from the United Arab Emirates, after getting official authorisation on August 11th.

Such flights, which require passengers to test negative for coronavirus both before and after the journey,  previously only served airports in Rome, Milan, Naples and Venice. 

As well as the UAE, travellers from the United States, Canada and Japan also have the option to fly on Covid-tested services – but in those cases, fully vaccinated or recovered visitors are not subject to quarantine even if they arrive on regular flights.

READ ALSO: 

Passengers arriving from the UAE would otherwise have to get a test no more than 72 hours before flying, then quarantine for five days on arrival in Italy and take a second test to end their isolation. 

Instead, travelling on a Covid-tested flight involves getting a test no more than 48 hours before boarding as well as on arrival in Italy. If both are negative, no quarantine or further tests are required.

Other Italian airports that accept Covid-tested flights, including Rome Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa and Venice Marco Polo, have begun charging passengers on top of their ticket fare €20 to get tested on arrival.

READ ALSO: Bologna’s porticoes are added to UNESCO World Heritage list

Photo by Thaddaeus Lim on Unsplash

Before the pandemic Bologna used to receive daily flights from Dubai, a major hub for passengers connecting from Asia and Australasia, and currently Emirates operates around three flights a week on the route.

BLQ’s directors had been pushing for months for permission to host Covid-tested flights to avoid losing out to Italy’s larger airports.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

‘Do you have your green pass?’: Tourists caught short as Italy brings in new Covid rules

‘Do you have your green pass?’: Tourists caught short as Italy brings in new Covid rules

Britons and other non-EU travellers face €7 fee to enter Europe for visits

Britons and other non-EU travellers face €7 fee to enter Europe for visits

‘It’s a nightmare’: How Italy’s extended quarantine for UK travellers has affected readers

‘It’s a nightmare’: How Italy’s extended quarantine for UK travellers has affected readers

EXPLAINED: How travel between the UK and Italy has changed
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: How travel between the UK and Italy has changed

Italy extends quarantine requirement for travellers from UK

Do vaccinated travellers transiting through France from Italy still have to quarantine in UK?

UK to allow fully vaccinated travellers from Europe to skip quarantine (but not tests)

FOR MEMBERS

When will Italy recognise UK vaccinations via the NHS app?