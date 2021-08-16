Italy’s heatwave set to break as storm warnings issued for north

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly
Weather

Share this article
Italy's heatwave set to break as storm warnings issued for north
Cooling off last week in Turin, Piedmont. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

The extreme heat scorching Italy for the past week is set to break – only to be replaced by other bad weather in parts of the north.

While 17 Italian cities were warned of dangerous heat over the past weekend, as of Monday only seven remain on red alert: Rome, Florence, Bologna, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti and Campobasso.

The heat warnings are due to expire on Tuesday everywhere except Palermo in Sicily, which is currently in the grip of record-breaking temperatures.

Forecasters say the anticyclone responsible for the extreme heat of the past week – nicknamed “Lucifer” – is finally on its way out, though that does not mean the weather will return to normal everywhere in Italy.

READ ALSO: 

Rain storms have already reached the north and are forecast to continue into Tuesday, especially over the eastern Alps.

Italy’s Civil Protection Department has warned of thunderstorms, floods and landslides in the autonomous province of Bolzano (Alto Adige/South Tyrol), while storm warnings are also in place across much of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Veneto and Lombardy. 

One person was reported dead on Monday morning after a mudslide in the Valdurna area of Alto Adige, a man in his 50s who was swept away while checking storm damage. 

While regions further south remain hot and dry, Italy’s heatwave is expected to recede over the coming days. Temperatures could fall by as much as 12 degrees C in some areas of the north, bringing them down to the mid-20s. 

However, many parts of Italy could return to the high 30s next weekend, forecasters warn

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

HEATWAVE: Italy puts 17 cities on red warning over holiday weekend

HEATWAVE: Italy puts 17 cities on red warning over holiday weekend

HEATWAVE: Italy set to report new European record high temperature at 48.8C

HEATWAVE: Italy set to report new European record high temperature at 48.8C

Italy’s fire service tackles over 800 wildfires in 24 hours as temperatures soar

Italy’s fire service tackles over 800 wildfires in 24 hours as temperatures soar

Mountaineer dies on Europe’s Mont Blanc despite rescue attempts

Mountaineer dies on Europe’s Mont Blanc despite rescue attempts

New heatwave to sweep Italy this week with temperatures over 40C

Southern Italy sizzles in temperatures up to 45C as heatwave continues

Storms and temperatures up to 35C expected across Italy this weekend

IN PHOTOS: Snowfall turns central Milan white