Italian student goes viral after getting Covid green pass tattooed on arm

Covid health pass

Italian student goes viral after getting Covid green pass tattooed on arm
A bar owner uses the VerifyC19 mobile phone application to scan a Green Pass in central Rome on August 6th, 2021, when Italy made the Green Pass, which is an extension of the EU's digital Covid certificate, a requirement for entering cinemas, museums and indoor sports venues, or eating indoors at restaurants. Andreas SOLARO / AFP
A 22-year-old student in Italy has become an unexpected Internet sensation after tattooing the barcode of his Covid certificate on his arm.

Andrea Colonnetta said he hadn’t given much thought in advance before getting his latest tattoo, but decided on the topical — and practical — choice after talking with tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone.

“It’s certainly something original, I like to be different,” Colonnetta, from the southern city of Reggio Calabria, told Corriere della Calabria newspaper.

The underside of Colonnetta’s left arm now bears a matrix of black squares from the QR code of his official Italian green pass.

@gabrielepelleronereal

GREEN pass tattoo #tatuaggi #tattoo #tatuatori #greenpass #tatuaggio

♬ LIMITS THE SKY – Mpax

The pass gives proof of coronavirus status — that you are vaccinated, have recovered from the virus or tested negative in the last 48 hours.

An extension of the EU’s digital Covid certificate, it has been required in Italy since August 6th to get into cinemas, museums and indoor sports venues or to eat indoors at restaurants.

READ ALSO: ‘It’s very frustrating’: Why some vaccinated people in Italy are still unable to get a Covid-19 green pass

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What documents can EU visitors use as a Covid pass in Italy?

Colonnetta, who said he had received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, said although he has received lots of attention on Instagram and TikTok, his parents were left a bit perplexed. 

“Certainly they encouraged me to be less impulsive and to better reflect on things…” he told the paper.

But his new barcode works, he said: a video posted on TikTok by Pellerone shows a masked Colonnetta entering McDonald’s and lifting his arm to take a photo of his tattoo.

A security guard at the entrance is seen scanning Colonnetta’s photo before the video ends abruptly, but a second video shows the pass being accepted and Colonnetta getting his burger. 

@gabrielepelleronereal

Green pass tatuato, scan al Mc. #tatuaggi #tatuatori #mcdonalds #mc #greenpass

♬ suono originale – gabrielepellerone

